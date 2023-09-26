The Green Bay Packers were without starting running back Aaron Jones for their Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, and his status for Thursday Night Football at home against the Detroit Lions has been up in the air, but quarterback Jordan Love heavily implied that Aaron Jones would be back for the game, while wide receiver Romeo Doubs flat out said that he would be back, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The Packers are 2-1 after a comeback win against the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 3, and now they have an opportunity to get a big win against the Lions, their main competitor in the NFC North and the team that beat them in the season finale in 2022 to keep them out of the playoffs. It is an opportunity for the Packers to cement themselves as contenders to win the division in the first year that Jordan Love is the team's starting quarterback.

Jones potentially returning for the game against the Lions is big. He is a big step up from AJ Dillon, who has struggled so far this season. Jones is also a strong running back for Love to lean on. It could be a good way for the Packers to control the game.

The Packers have not looked bad so far this season, but it will be interesting to see how they fare in their matchup against the Lions. This is the biggest test so far this season for the Packers, and could be telling as to whether they are a playoff contender or not.