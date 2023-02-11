Since winning Money in the Bank in 2022, Liv Morgan has become more and more extreme within the WWE Universe with each passing month. Speaking with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast with Fox, Morgan explained that, after losing her title, she had no reason not to embrace being a loose cannon.

“I feel like passing out and losing my title the way that I did, I feel I had worked so hard for that, and for it to be taken away, I have nothing left to lose,” Morgan said via The Sportster. “I have nothing else to lose. I feel like my back is against the wall, so I’m ready and willing to do anything and everything I need to do to get my championship back. If that means putting myself through pain, putting others through pain, I’m down and ready for it all and having so much fun with it.”

Is this the way Morgan is now within the WWE Universe? Based on how things have been going for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, it’s clear she isn’t slowing down any time soon.

“It’s only going to get more hardcore. That’s the reason why I fell in love with WWE. I was five years old, it wasn’t like the story that got me, it was the extreme, the TLC matches, the hardcore matches. That’s what really caught my eye and made me fall in love with wrestling. To fast forward and being able to live out this crazy extreme fantasy that I’ve always had, it feels so fitting and full circle.”

Would you like to see Morgan in a TLC match? Well, if she has her way, one could be on the horizon in the not-too-distant future, maybe even at WrestleMania 39.