The latest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update arrived just before Week 9 started. Players like George Kittle and Dexter Lawrence are closer to joining the 99 Club. Meanwhile, other starts like Maxx Crosby saw a slight decline. Therefore, we decided to see who the biggest winners & losers were from the latest Madden 25 player ratings update for week 9.

Madden 25 Player Ratings Update Ahead of Week 9: Biggest Winners & Losers

Here are some players who received some significant changes to their Madden 25 ratings ahead of Week 9:

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) – 98 OVR (+1)

Kittle's 503 receiving yards is currently the 15th most this year, putting him above other star receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Devonta Smith, and even teammate Deebo Samuel. The only TE with more yards than Kittle right now is Raiders' rookie Brock Bowers. But Kittle doesn't just rack in the yards, he's a great blocker who can keep plays alive. With all the injuries the 49ers faced this season, Kittle has stepped up to help his team stay competitive in the NFC West Race.

Dexter Lawrence II (New York Giants) – 97 OVR (+1)

A Nose Tackle with nine sacks already this season is an incredible accomplishment. Lawrence is the shining star on a team that needs help wherever it can get. Sadly, Lawrence's talents might be wasted this year, as the Giants are just a few more losses away from playoff elimination. Can Lawrence at least join the Madden 25 99 Club before the season ends?

Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders) 96 OVR (-1)

We think it was a bit of an exaggeration to move Crosby down because of one quiet game. After all, divisional rivals like the Chiefs are more prepared for players like Crosby than others, considering they play the Raiders twice a year. While it's no excuse for Crosby, who forced zero pressures during the loss, he's still one of the best defensive ends in the league. We think he'll have an opportunity to bring his rating back up when the Raiders play the Bengals this weekend.

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 94 OVR (+1)

Over 30 players have thrown two or more interceptions this season… Josh Allen is not one of them. For years, people like to joke about the gunslinger QB and his tendency to turn the ball over. Instead, Allen's played some very clean football this year, losing the ball just three times (1 interception, 2 lost fumbles) as opposed to 17 total touchdowns. With the recent ratings update, Allen now has the the third-best QB rating in Madden 25.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 OVR (-1)

Burrow's rating likely has less to do with his stats more likely the state of the Bengals as a whole right now. But at the same time, Burrow hasn't been spectacular these last three weeks, averaging just over 200 passing yards per game with only three touchdowns. We know the absence of Tee Higgins must've hurt during the team's loss to Philadelphia, but great Quarterbacks still need to make do with what they have. Nevertheless Burrow still ranks as a top five QB to use in Madden 25.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden Player Rating ahead of Week 9:

Laremy Tunsil – 95 OVR (+1)

Joe Mixon – 93 OVR (+1)

Minkah Fitzpatrick – 94 OVR (+1)

Terry McLaurin – 92 OVR (+1)

Rashawn Slater – 91 OVR (+1)

Danielle Hunter – 90 OVR (+1)

Josh Jacobs – 90 OVR (+1)

Greg Rousseau – 88 OVR (+1)

Jake Matthews – 87 OVR (+2)

Chris Olave – 87 OVR (+1)

Jahmyr Gibbs – 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Hurts – 85 OVR (+1)

Justin Reid – 85 OVR (+1)

Bobby Okereke – 85 OVR (+1)

Kyren Williams – 84 OVR (+1)

D'Andre Swift – 83 OVR (+1)

Kirk Cousins – 83 OVR (+1)

Rhamondre Stevenson – 81 OVR (+2)

However, many players received a decrease to their Madden 25 player rating ahead of Week 7:

Stefon Diggs – 91 OVR (-1)

Derwin James Jr. – 90 OVR (-1)

DeMarcus Lawrence – 89 OVR (-1)

Aaron Jones – 89 OVR (-1)

Tyrann Mathieu – 89 OVR (-1)

Dak Prescott – 88 OVR (-1)

Tyron Smith – 88 OVR (-1)

Tyler Lockett – 86 OVR (-1)

Keenan Allen – 86 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Hopkins – 85 OVR (-1)

Tariq Woolen – 85 OVR (-1)

Alvin Kamara – 85 OVR (-1)

Jevon Holland – 85 OVR (-1)

Tua Tagovailoa – 84 OVR (-1)

Michael Pittman Jr. – 83 OVR (-2)

James Conner – 83 OVR (-1)

Michael Pierce – 82 OVR (-3)

Baker Mayfield – 80 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes all the biggest movers in the Madden 25 Player Ratings ahead of week 9. However, feel free to browse through the full player ratings page to see every change for each team. Additionally, EA Sports will continue to release new player updates after each week. Therefore, keep checking back to see the biggest winners and losers in each update.

Speaking of Week 9, it kicked off yesterday when the New York Jets defeated the Houston Texans 21-13. Despite a rough start, QB Aaron Rodgers went on to throw three touchdowns and no interceptions in the win. C.J. Stroud, on the other hand, struggled without his top two receivers, Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.

Nevertheless, we look forward to the next player ratings update. In other news, feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more. Furthermore, see who Madden 25 thinks will win this Sunday before the games begin.

