The Orlando Magic are currently grappling with back-to-back losses and struggling to adjust without key player Paolo Banchero, who remains sidelined for several weeks. Adding to the team’s challenges, starting center Wendell Carter Jr. also faces an uncertain future after suffering a recent injury, further impacting the Magic’s depth. Despite these setbacks, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley highlighted the steadying influence of veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose leadership continues to positively impact the team, even as he navigates his own offensive struggles. Following the Magic’s 108-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, Mosley praised Caldwell-Pope’s role in keeping the team focused through adversity.

“The veteran leadership knowing that the season is long… You can’t hang your hat on every play,” Mosley stated. “You have to understand that this is a long season, there’s flows of the game that you need to understand and don’t ride those waves — just play the same way, be steady and understand that there’s gonna be ups and downs but you have to stay the same course.”

Since signing a three-year, $66 million contract with a player option, Caldwell-Pope has been in an uncharacteristic slump. He is currently averaging just six points per game, his lowest since his rookie season in 2013-14, along with 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His shooting percentages have also dipped significantly, sitting at 31.7% from the field and 21.9% from three-point range. The veteran guard’s shooting woes have contributed to the Magic’s offensive struggles early in the season, as the team has found it difficult to establish consistency on offense.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's leadership provides stability for Magic amid early struggles

While Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s offensive contributions have waned, Jamahl Mosley and the Magic still recognize his invaluable presence in the locker room. Caldwell-Pope, who won two NBA championships in the last four years, brings a level of experience and composure that has helped the younger players remain grounded amid early challenges. Mosley emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective and resilience, even during rough patches.

“It’s a game of basketball. These guys need to enjoy playing the game of basketball,” Mosley added. “The beauty of this league is the fact that you can have a stinker tonight and you walk in and got to play tomorrow so you have a chance to redeem yourself. I think our guys will understand knowing that this is early in the season but they need to understand the focus level we need to have no matter who’s out there—the intensity we need to play with, the urgency we need to play with as well as the joy for the game we need to play with.”

The Orlando Magic, currently 3-4, are working to conclude a grueling five-game road trip, facing an undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder team before finishing the trip with a rematch against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Although Caldwell-Pope’s shooting struggles have impacted the team’s offense, his steady influence and championship experience offer a crucial element of guidance for a team still finding its identity.

Caldwell-Pope’s emphasis on patience and consistency resonates with the Magic’s long-term goals, as the team works to grow and improve despite a challenging start. As they round out their road trip, the potential loss of Wendell Carter Jr. compounds the need for Caldwell-Pope’s leadership, as he helps the team stay focused through early-season setbacks.