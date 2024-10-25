The Orlando Magic host the Brooklyn Nets during their home opener on Friday. Jonathan Isaac is questionable while dealing with a hip ailment after landing awkwardly on teammate Moritz Wagner during a season-opening win over the Miami Heat. The Magic forward was slow to get up and did not return during the matchup.

Jonathan Isaac injury status vs. Nets

Isaac posted three points, three rebounds, one steal and two blocks on 1-of-4 shooting in 11 minutes off the bench against Miami. Magic head coach Jahmahl Mosley downplayed concerns about the severity of Isaac's injury after the loss.

“He's fine. He has pain on the left side of his hip, but he's fine,” Mosley said. “He left as a precaution, we'll see how he feels tomorrow morning.”

The team later revealed that the forward was dealing with a hip contusion.

Isaac's durability has been a concern since he entered the league. He played in 136 games over his first three seasons while dealing with a rash of injuries after the Magic selected him sixth overall in the 2017 draft. He missed two seasons from 2020-2022 due to a torn ACL and played in 11 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he appeared in 58 games last season, averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on 51/38/72 shooting splits. The 6-foot-10 forward emerged as one of the league's top defenders, finishing ninth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Isaac's versatility was at the center of an Orlando defense that ranked third in the NBA last season. The Magic rewarded him with a four-year, $84 million extension this summer. Isaac reportedly added muscle this offseason as the team hopes to rebound from a disappointing first-round exit against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Magic enter the Nets matchup as 11.5-point favorites. If Isaac cannot play, his next chance to return will come when the team travels to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday on a back-to-back.