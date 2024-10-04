The Orlando Magic announced three crucial roster moves ahead of the 2024 preseason, exercising the third-year team options for guards Anthony Black and Jett Howard, as well as the fourth-year option for forward Paolo Banchero. These decisions secure the future of all three players through the 2025-26 NBA season, reinforcing the Magic's commitment to developing a competitive young core.

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is widely regarded as the face of the franchise. After a standout first two seasons, which included NBA Rookie of the Year honors and an All-Star selection, the 21-year-old forward is on track to become eligible for a lucrative rookie scale max extension following the 2024-25 season. Banchero’s leadership and versatility have been critical to the Magic’s resurgence in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, Banchero made history by becoming the youngest player in NBA history to lead his team in points, rebounds, and assists in a single season. He finished the year averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, solidifying his role as the Magic's cornerstone. His continued growth and impact will play a pivotal role in driving Orlando's pursuit of deeper playoff runs following their Southeast Division title win in 2023-24.

Magic solidify future as Paolo Banchero leads, with Black and Howard set for expanded roles

Anthony Black, the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had a quieter rookie season but showed flashes of his potential, particularly on the defensive end. He averaged 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in limited minutes. The Magic remain optimistic about Black's development, anticipating that he will take on a larger role as he gains more experience.

Jett Howard, the 11th overall pick in the same draft, spent most of his rookie season with the Magic’s G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic. Howard showcased his potential there, averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. His strong performances at the developmental level have set the stage for an expanded role with the main roster in the upcoming season.

The decision to exercise the options for Black, Howard, and Banchero underscores the Magic's strategy of building a sustainable future around a young, talented core. With Banchero positioned as the team's leader and Black and Howard expected to contribute more significantly, Orlando appears well-prepared to make strides in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

These roster moves set the stage for a critical season as the Orlando Magic look to capitalize on their young talent and further establish themselves as a team on the rise.