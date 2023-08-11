Don't you hate it when you accidentally sell your $15 million Santa Barbara mansion to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom when you're high on pain killers? I mean, who among us hasn't been there before, am I right? In a timeless California real estate tale whose motion picture rights have probably already been sold to the producers of Cocaine Bear, an 80 year old man named Carl Westcott is set to go to trial with the famous Hollywood couple — claiming he was heavily medicated after back surgery when he agreed to sell them his $15 million estate.

Westcott originally filed a complaint regarding the sale of his Santa Barbara, California, residence to the actor and pop star in August 2020, claiming he was of “unsound mind” after taking “several intoxicating pain-killing opiates” that had been prescribed to him after a recent six-hour back surgery. This is according to a USA Today report in which the court documents were obtained from the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The primary defendant in the lawsuit is business manager Bernie Gudvi, who represented Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom during the sale of the home. Neither Perry nor Bloom are listed as parties in the suit.

The real estate sale that triggered the lawsuit took place in July 2020, when Westcott was presented with an offer to sell his recently purchased Santa Barbara home to Perry and Bloom for $15 million. Per the original lawsuit, the sale offer came just days after Westcott, who has Huntington's disease, underwent intensive back surgery. When Westcott was released from the hospital, he was prescribed numerous medications for his recuperation that allegedly left him in an intoxicated state.

A week after signing the contract, Westcott changed his mind about selling his home when he realized he “had not been himself due to the combination of his age, frailty, Huntington’s disease, the six-hour surgery and especially the intoxicating effects of the opiate pain killers he had been taking several times each day.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Westcott then emailed brokerage firm Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, which acted as a dual agent for the home's seller and buyer, explaining why he no longer wanted to go through with the home sale.

According to the complaint, Westcott was then given a letter from Perry and Bloom explaining the couple's interest in purchasing the home. Westcott still refused to adhere to the previously signed agreement on the grounds that he was an 80-year-old in “the final few years of his life.”

Westcott then received another letter from an attorney representing Gudvi, Perry and Bloom, which stated that Perry and Bloom were “not willing to walk away from purchasing Mr. Westcott’s home and he is obligated to complete the sale.”

In the lawsuit Westcott is seeking cancellation of the residential sale agreement he entered, as well as associated standard real estate forms and additional relief — including litigation and attorneys' fees. While this case sounds made for Judge Judy or season two of Jury Duty, according to the court's case file it is actually set to take place on August 21 at the Stanley Most Courthouse in Los Angeles as a non-jury trial.