Manchester City hosts Brentford in a David vs. Goliath-type matchup. It's time to continue with our Premier League odds series with a Manchester City-Brentford prediction and pick.

Another year, another dominant campaign for Man City. The Blues have won all three of their opening Premier League matches, with their +7 goal difference tied with Liverpool for best in the league. This is largely thanks to the Norwegian football machine Erling Haaland, who's scored seven of the club's nine goals. The backline has also been suffocating, giving up just two goals thus far. City was never truly challenged by Chelsea, Ipswich, or West Ham, with their only trouble coming in the form of a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the FA Community Shield. However, the star-studded squad is in prime position to challenge for a treble once again.

Brentford, while not quite at City's level, hasn't been poor, either. The Bees won two out of their three Premier League matches thus far, beating Crystal Palace and Southampton while losing to Liverpool. Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo leads the squad with three goals, while Congolese striker Yoane Wissa has the team's other two goals. The team sold headlining striker Ivan Toney to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, which eliminates one of its top attacking threats. However, Brentford has still managed to stay at sixth place in the table thus far, showing that it still belongs in the top flight three years after getting promoted.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Man City not only has a significantly better team, but it's also at home. Haaland has been a man-possessed, as he's the first Premier League player to ever score seven goals across the first three games of the competition, with back-to-back hat tricks against Ipswich and West Ham. The dangerous talisman won't necessarily score three goals against Brentford, but his presence will put plenty of stress on the visitor's backline. Of course, the presence of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Rodri, and several others won't make the task easy for the Bees, either. Additionally, the Blues are healthy, so there's no reason for them to lose on paper.

Why Brentford Will Win

While Brentford doesn't possess the quality that City has, it's proven it can go toe-to-toe with the Premier League's elite. While the Bees' 2-0 loss to Liverpool was convincing, it still managed eight shots and four corner kicks, showing that they can pressure any backline in the league. Furthermore, they are the most recent team to beat the Blues at the Etihad in any competition, with Toney delivering a stoppage-time winner in November 2022. Although Toney's no longer in the picture, Mbuemo and Wissa's recent form suggests that they'll apply pressure in this one.

Final Manchester City-Brentford Prediction & Pick

While Brentford is a more than capable side, City operates at another level. As if Haaland's ferocity wasn't enough, Ruben Dias and company have been stingy at the back, conceding just two goals thus far. The Bees simply don't have enough firepower to bet on them to win, although a draw could be possible if they park the bus well enough.

Final Manchester City-Brentford Prediction & Pick: Man City ML (-650)