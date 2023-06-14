When WWE sent Mandy Rose down to NXT after her incredibly over angle with Otis and not-so-over angle with Dana Brooke to become the leader of Toxic Attraction and eventual NXT Women's Champion, it didn't seem like was going to work… at least until it slowly and steadily built towards something much bigger and far better than almost anyone could have imagined.

Fast forward some 400 days into the future, and Rose established herself as one of the hidden gems of the developmental system, becoming one of the longest-reigning women's champions in WWE history at 413 days, and making Toxic Attraction – the duo and the trio – look like a legitimate main event-caliber act for years to come.

… but then Rose was fired for posting risqué pictures on FanTime page, and suddenly, the Toxic era of NXT had come to an end.

With a clear veteran presence missing at the top of the NXT card, especially after drafting Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell onto RAW, WWE decided to send Brooke back down to developmental to give Shawn Michaels a sort of Rose stand-in, even if the “Total Diva” is a babyface and will likely work different stories than here former tag team partner was a part of.

Stopping by the backstage area on NXT to discuss how long she plans to stick around in Orlando, Brooke noted that she'll be showing up to the Performance Center for as long as they'll have her, even if some younger stars aren't too stoked on her presence.

“Well, as long as they'll have me,” Dana Brooke said. “And yes, McKenzie, I am a Raw Superstar, but I will work RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Level UP, Main Event; I don't care. I love being in that ring. I have made lemonade out of lemons my entire career, every chance I had. If it was teaming up with Emma, being Charlotte's protégé, going after that 24/7 title, I have busted my a**, and now I'm home, where it all started, in NXT. And the crop of women-”

Before Brooke could finish, none other than Cora Jade came out from the back, demanding the “Total Diva” leave after eliminating her from the number one contender's battle royal the previous week.

“Oh, the crop of women! Save it,” Jade demanded. “Because if it wasn't for you, I would have won the battle royal. But of course, I get screwed out of what I deserve once again. I deserve to be number one contender, not some glorified cheerleader.”

“Uh yeah, you'll have your chance tonight but don't blame me on what happened last week, blame your sense of entitlement,” Brooke said, before being slapped in the face by Jade

So what gives? Is Brooke about to take the strap from Tiffany Stratton and go on her own 400-plus day run with the strap? Unlikely; Brooke isn't nearly as good on the mic or in the ring as Rose and is, at best, a babyface challenger meant to legitimize Stratton more than a “final boss” to beat her down until she's ready to rumble. Still, much like how Bron Breakket got to wrestle Dolph Ziggler- and soon Seth Rollins – and Carmleo Hayes is about to work a program with Baron Corbin, giving Stratton a main roster foe is a good way to help get her over and prepare her for the future.

Dana Brooke had big plans for the 24/7 Championship before its retirement.

Before Dana Brooke landed in NXT, the long-time WWE Superstar was looking for an identity on the main roster after her routine object of desire, the 24/7 Championship, was retired by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Discussing the title's retirement with Sean Ross Sapp for Fightful, Brooke noted that she had always hoped that the promotion would transition the belt into a sort of Intercontinental Championship for the women's division.

“I had a lot of things I wanted to do with the 24/7 title. I felt like it was, honestly, everything that I represent. I represent champion every single day, whether it be in the ring, outside of the ring, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed, I try and be a champion. So, I had a lot of ideas and a lot of passionate things I wanted to do and be serious with it. I wanted, actually, to transition it to a women’s Intercontinental title because I feel like that’s something that would motivate women to keep going and have something else to fight for,” Brooke said via No DQ.

“You know, I was heartbroken ‘cause I felt like I put my heart and soul into it. I’ve got to accomplish so much with that title, whether it being ha-ha moments to showing my athleticism in the ring when I actually pinned Cedric for it. So, it was highs and lows, but overall, you can’t cry over spoiled milk, so I had to let it go and keep moving forward and forward, and put a smile on my face, and hopefully there’s an opportunity to come.”

Would it have been cool to see WWE christen an IC Title for the women's division? Sure, but hey, allowing performers like Brooke to jump down to NXT to challenge for the promotion's strap might just be the next best thing, even if it's hard to imagine anyone taking the belt from Stratton any time soon.