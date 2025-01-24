ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will battle the Ottawa Senators. It will be a clash at Canadian Tire Centre as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Maple Leafs-Senators prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs are 46-44 in the past 90 games against the Senators. Also, they are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Sens, including 4-1 in the past five games in Ottawa. But the Senators defeated the Maple Leafs 3-0 in Toronto on November 12.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Senators NHL Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -111

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Senators

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Auston Matthews will be ready to play in this game, as he was not around during the last showdown with the Senators. However, the Leafs will be without Matthew Knies, which is another blow to a team that is already without John Tavares. The injuries have not stopped this season for the Leafs, which has been one reason for some inconsistent stretches. Somehow, they have steadied themselves and taken control of the Atlantic Division, leading the Florida Panthers by three points.

The Leafs just stumbled and bumbled on offense last time. Unfortunately, they fell behind and just could not generate any offense. As previously stated, Matthews did not play. Mitchell Marner had one shot on goal, while William Nylander added five shots. But both were on the ice for the Senators' goals, which was not a good look. The Maple Leafs finished with 27 shots on goal. Additionally, they went 0 for 4 on the powerplay. They could not generate many chances despite winning 54 percent of the faceoffs.

Anthony Stolarz is injured right now and was the goalie at the time, making 38 saves and allowing three goals. Therefore, Joseph Woll likely gets the start here. The Leafs killed off all three penalties. Also, they leveled 25 hits and blocked 16 shots. The defense must prevent early lapses to avoid falling into a rut and putting too much pressure on their offense.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if their offense can get going early and take the lead first. Then, their defense must block more shots and make life easier for Woll.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The offense has struggled lately, getting shut out in back-to-back games, as they fell to the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins. Therefore, there is some urgency for this offense. It has been alarming for the Senators, as they have completely fallen apart after scoring six goals last weekend against the Boston Bruins.

Tim Stutzle has had a great season and was one of the reasons why the Sens beat the Leafs last time. Significantly, he had a goal. Josh Norris also had a goal. Likewise, Michael Amadio also tallied a goal. Brady Tkachuk is on a nine-game pointless streak and will be looking to get something going here. Last time, he fired four shots and leveled seven hits. The Senators finished with 41 shots on goal and won 46 percent of the faceoffs. Also, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay.

Leevi Merilainen or Anton Forsberg will get the start in this game. Both goalies have been covering for the injured Linus Ullmark, and it has been a struggle for both. When Ullmark shut out the Leafs, the defense killed all four penalties and delivered 25 hits. Additionally, they blocked 14 shots. It will be tougher to shut down the Maple Leafs without Ullmark, so this defense must work harder and find ways to close down the shooting lanes.

The Senators will cover the spread if their offense can break out of their slump and find a way to get some shots at the net with some pucks going in. Then, the defense must protect their goalie and not give Matthews, Marner, or Nylander too many chances.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are 25-24 against the spread, while the Senators are 19-29 against the spread. Moreover, the Leafs are 10-10 against the spread on the road, while the Sens are 7-14 against the spread at home. The Maple Leafs are 22-24-3 against the over/under, while the Senators are 14-29-5 against the over/under.

I like the Maple Leafs more in this game than the Senators because they have the healthier goalie. Coincidentally, neither goalie from the last game will play. But the Leafs have more offense and firepower, and I think they want to avenge that loss. Expect the Leafs to cover the spread on the road.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+220)