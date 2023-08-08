In an unexpected turn of events, former NBA analyst Mark Jackson recently received a jaw-dropping offer after ESPN laid him off. Adult webcam platform CamSoda has extended a remarkable $1,000,000 proposition to Jackson, inviting him to provide play-by-play commentary during their live cam broadcasts, The Source reports.

In a quirky and unconventional move, CamSoda even suggested that Jackson incorporate his well-known catchphrase, “Grown Man Move,” to accentuate sensational moments when couples engage in intimate acts on the platform.

This extraordinary offer adds a surprising dimension to Jackson's career prospects, leaving both fans and the industry intrigued about his potential response to this unique proposal.

Jackson's departure from ESPN on July 31 marked a significant shift in the network's flagship NBA coverage team. His exit followed the earlier layoff of Jeff Van Gundy during a series of major cutbacks.

After expressing his disappointment over Twitter about the sudden termination, Jackson also took the opportunity to thank ESPN for his 15-year tenure with the organization.

Amidst these developments, CamSoda's Vice President, Daryn Parker, penned an open letter to Jackson. In the letter, Parker extended his condolences and formally offered Jackson a new role. The letter read:

“Dear Mark Jackson,

My condolences on being laid off by ESPN and vacating your role as an NBA analyst at the worldwide leader in sports.

Now that you're out of a job and in search of work, I'd like to formally extend you an offer. We here at CamSoda – an adult webcam site – would like to hire you as the company's first-ever play-by-play announcer for adult cam shows.”