The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror, which means all the attention is now on the upcoming season. Now, organizations have a general idea of what their rosters will look like for the upcoming campaign. Teams such as the Los Angeles Rams will try to bounce back in 2023 and return to the postseason.

The Rams entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After winning the Super Bowl for the first time in more than two decades, the team tried to be the first back-to-back champion since the 2004 New England Patriots. Unfortunately for Los Angeles fans, things were far from perfect.

The team finished the year 5-12 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Rams’ .294 winning percentage became the worst ever by any defending NFL or AFL champion.

Los Angeles is also the first defending Super Bowl champion to have a losing record since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and to miss the postseason since the 2016 Denver Broncos.

With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the Rams will have a long road ahead of them. Fortunately, some key players should be back for Week 1.

With all that in mind, here is an updated depth chart for the Los Angeles Rams with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offense

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Running Back: Cam Akers

Wide Receivers: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek

Tight End: Tyler Higbee

Left Tackle: Joe Noteboom

Left Guard: Steve Avila

Center: Brian Allen

Right Guard: Logan Bruss

Right Tackle: Rob Havenstein

After an injury-prone season, Matthew Stafford returns to the starting lineup. He appeared in just nine games in 2022 due to a spinal cord contusion. The veteran will have Brett Rypien and rookie Stetson Bennett as his main backups.

Despite the many trade rumors going back to last season, Cam Akers is set to return as the team’s main running back.

As for wide receivers, Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp is back following only nine games in 2022 due to a high ankle sprain. Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek return with their starting roles.

Tyler Higbee should once again be the Rams’ starting tight end, winning the battle against Brycen Hopkins.

As for the offensive line, Joe Noteboom gets the left tackle spot after a torn Achilles in Week 6 of the 2022 season. Rookie second-round pick Steve Avila begins his career as a starter. Center Brian Allen returns after playing just six games this past season.

Rob Havenstein started all 17 games at right tackle in 2022 and will be joined by Logan Bruss at right guard, who missed his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL and MCL.

Defense

Left Defensive End: Kobie Turner

Nose Tackle: Bobby Brown III

Right Defensive End: Aaron Donald

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Weak Side Linebacker: Byron Young

Left Inside Linebacker: Ernest Jones

Right Inside Linebacker: Christian Rozeboom

Strong Side Linebacker: Michael Hoecht

Left Cornerback: Robert Rochell

Strong Safety: Jordan Fuller

Free Safety: Russ Yeast

Right Cornerback: Cobie Durant

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams will have many changes compared to 2022.

As of now, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones are the only players who started in Week 1 of this past season who should have their jobs back in 2023.

Bobby Brown III, Christian Rozeboom, Michael Hoecht, Robert Rochell, Jordan Fuller and Russ Yeast now have starting roles after being rotational pieces in the 2022 season.

Rookies Kobie Turner and Byron Young start their careers in the starting lineup after being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Special Teams

Placekicker: Christopher Dunn

Punter/Holder: Ethan Evans

Punt Returner: Tutu Atwell

Kickoff Returner: Kyren Williams

Long Snapper: Alex Ward

The special teams unit also suffered many changes in the 2023 offseason. Kicker Matt Gay signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

It became the largest free-agent contract for a kicker in league history. Long snapper Matthew Orzech signed with the Green Bay Packers while punter Riley Dixon returned to the Denver Broncos.

To replace the veterans, the team brought in many rookies. NC State’s Christopher Dunn and Oklahoma State’s Tanner Brown are battling for the placekicking job.

As the Lou Groza Award winner and with the all-time NCAA record for most successful field goals (97), Dunn takes the edge to start the year.

Seventh-round pick Ethan Evans will take over punting and holding duties. Evans was a First-team Division II All-American this past year and could work as a kicker as well.

Alex Ward, an undrafted rookie out of UCF, emerges as the team’s long snapper for the 2023 season. Ward was the only long snapper who participated in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and was often considered one of the best at his position in college.

Without Brandon Powell, running back Kyren Williams becomes the team’s kickoff returner. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell returns as a punt returner after sharing the job in 2021 but not returning any punts in 2022.