The Dallas Mavericks will battle the Utah Jazz on Thursday. It's a showdown at the Delta Center as we share our NBA odds series while making a Mavericks-Jazz prediction and pick.

Klay Thompson returned to Golden State for the first time since the Warriors traded him to the Mavericks. Unfortunately, it did not result in a win, as the Mavs lost 120-117. Despite having Luca Doncic and Dereck Lively II available for this game, the Mavs could not pull it off. Now, they look to bounce back against the Jazz.

The Jazz fell 120-112 to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Sadly, they could not complete a comeback after falling into a huge deficit early in the game.

The Jazz lead the head-to-head series 108-84. However, the Mavericks won the series 3-1 last season. The Mavs are also 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Jazz. Yet, the Jazz are 3-2 over the past five games at the Delta Center.

Here are the Mavericks-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Jazz NBA Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -370

Utah Jazz: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +295

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Jazz

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NBA, KJZZ and KFAA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks are 13th in points and eighth in field-goal shooting percentage. Overall, the offense has done well enough to find ways to win. However, three-point shooting has been an issue, as they are 20th in that category. They are also 19th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Mavericks are also inconsistent on the boards, ranking 13th in rebounds. Moreover, the Mavericks have done well in ball-handling, ranking first in turnover difference. But defense has been an issue, as they rank 26th in blocked shots.

Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. Likewise, he has done well against the Jazz, averaging 27.3 points, eight rebounds, and 7.7 assists over 16 games. Kyrie Irving recently exploded for 43 points and is currently averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. Also, he has done well against Utah, averaging 24 points over 24 games.

Thompson has been a great third option for the Mavs, averaging 14.5 points per game this season and 19.2 points over 33 games against the Jazz. Daniel Gafford is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 72.5 percent from the floor. He has also averaged 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over 11 games against the Jazz.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if they can establish good shooting early. Then, they must force the Jazz into making mistakes and not allow them to stay in the game.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz have struggled to score, ranking just 29th in points. They are also the worst-shooting team in the league. Utah has done better at the charity stripe, ranking ninth in free-throw shooting percentage. Meanwhile, their shots from beyond the arc have been abysmal, as they rank 24th in three-point shooting percentage. The Jazz have been strong on the boards, ranking 10th in rebounds. However, they are sloppy with the basketball, ranking last in turnover ratio. The defense has been solid, with the Jazz ranking 10th in blocked shots.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging just 16.7 points per game while shooting only 38.9 percent from the hardwood. Unfortunately, his numbers are down from last season. However, there is potential for improvement as Markkanen has averaged 22.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over 14 games against the Mavericks.

John Collins has been a solid addition to the Jazz, averaging 17.1 points per game. He has also done well against the Mavericks, with 20.9 points and 9.7 rebounds over 15 games against them. Collin Sexton is also producing consistent numbers, averaging 15.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson remains a strong player, with 14.4 points per game.

The Jazz will cover the spread if they can avoid falling into a hole early and create some scoring chances. Then, they must contain Doncic and Irving.

Final Mavericks-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are 4-6-1 against the spread, while the Jazz are 4-6 against the odds. Moreover, the Mavs are 1-2-1 against the spread on the road, while the Jazz are 1-4 against the odds at home. The Mavericks are 2-5-1 against the spread against the Western Conference, while the Jazz are 3-5 against the odds against the West.

I expect this game to be a lot closer than many anticipate. Overall, the Mavs are struggling to put opponents away and are not exactly dominating. While the Jazz have looked atrocious, they are at the same level as the Mavericks in covering the spread. I could see this game not being decided until the final few minutes. The Jazz will cover the spread at home, while the Mavs may win.

Final Mavericks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Jazz +8.5 (-108)