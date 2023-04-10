Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Superstar Luka Doncic, team owner Mark Cuban and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks have been vocal in their desire to bring back Kyrie Irving. While Irving himself has yet to address his future after the season ended in disappointment, it looks like things are looking good for the Mavs.

According to the latest odds, there is a good chance that Irving re-signs with Dallas. The veteran guard is at -200 to run it back with the Mavs, and at +150 to sign elsewhere, per Sports.Betting.ag.

Of course this does not guarantee that the Mavs will actually be able to bring back Irving. However, it’s definitely a good sign for the team as they head to an offseason full of questions.

Despite the fact that many blame the Irving trade for the Mavs’ disastrous run to end the 2022-23 season–which saw them fail to make the Play-In, let alone the playoffs–Kyrie has actually been really good in his time with Dallas. In the 20 games he played with the team since his trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Irving averaged 27.0 points on 51 percent shooting on top of 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals.

As Luka Doncic said it, Kyrie Irving is a good fit alongside him, especially when you consider the offense they can produce. It is the defense that the franchise really needs to fix, so there’s definitely motivation to keep Kyrie.

“I think it’s a great fit. Obviously people are going to say no, look at the results we’re having. But like I said, chemistry and relationships take time. I wish he can still be here,” Doncic told reporters on Sunday after their season officially ended.

As for Kyrie, he has been away from off-court issues since arriving in Dallas. So that may play a part in his decision whether to re-sign or not with the team. For now, though, Mavs fans can only stay patient and what for his next move.