The Dallas Mavericks will be playing host to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at American Airlines Arena. Though franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic managed to make his return to the hardwood on Wednesday following a five-game injury-induced absence, the ultimate status of his backcourt co-star Kyrie Irving, who has missed four of their last six outings, remains unknown. With this, the question that’s on every Mavs fan’s mind: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Hornets

As things currently stand, Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable as per the league’s official injury report database. Should he miss this matchup against Charlotte, it will be his second consecutive contest where he has been found in street clothes and his seventh in total since making his way over to the Mavericks back on February 6.

Since he arrived in Dallas, things have not managed to go how many had initially hoped. When the eight-time All-Star has been on the active roster, Jason Kidd and company have accumulated a pedestrian record of 6-6.

As things currently stand, the reigning Western Conference Finals runner-ups find themselves boasting a record of just 36-37 and are essentially fighting with seven other teams for a shot at play-in eligibility come year’s end.

Despite the underwhelming overall team success, Kyrie Irving has been rather productive from an individual standpoint since joining the Mavs.

Through 13 games played, the 31-year-old finds himself sporting stellar per-game averages of 28.4 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 51.2% shooting from the floor and 41.0% shooting from distance.

So when it comes to the question of whether Kyrie Irving is playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is unclear.