Like many parents, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look at their children as inspiration.

During a recent panel discussion for The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about their kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilbet, 2, according to People.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on being parents

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life, outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan stated while on stage, giving a nod to her husband.

“I think for us, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority is to turn it into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for parents,” Harry said.

It's apparent that the couple also has concerns about bringing up their children with all the technology that consumes us all.

How Archie and Lilibet Inspired Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Next Act (Exclusive) https://t.co/YScGacBnVk — People (@people) October 18, 2023

In addressing how technology will surely play a role in their kids' lives, Meghan said, “I feel fortunate that our children are quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy also joined the couple in a conversation that was moderated by Carson Daly of Today Show.

As for their home life in Montecito, California, it seems the family is thriving and doing well. A friend told People that the couple are “loving life as parents of two.”

Clearly, their kids inspire Harry and Meghan to confront mental health and ensure they do as much as possible to be good parents.