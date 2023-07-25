It appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be on the move very soon.

A source told the Daily Express that Markle and Prince Harry are looking to move out of their house in Montecito, California, to Malibu. They noted that the couple has been “secretly” scouting out houses in Malibu in an effort to be closer to Los Angeles.

“Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest,” the source said. “They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what's there.”

The reason for the move could come down to Markle expressing interest in making a Hollywood comeback. The Daily Express' source said, “The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME.”

Meghan Markle got her acting start in a bit role in an episode of Married with Children in 1995. She would go on to appear in a number of episodes of series such as General Hospital, CSI (NY and Miami). Her big break came in Suits, in which she played Rachel Zane. She was a series regular from the first season until the seventh and appeared in 108 episodes. She also starred in some Hallmark movies and other films including Get Him to the Greek and Horrible Bosses.

Both Markle and Prince Harry have been in the public spotlight for years. They recently taped an interview special with Oprah Winfrey that debuted in 2021 and were the subject of a few documentaries including Netflix's Harry & Meghan.