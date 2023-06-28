The Screen Actors Guild voted to authorize a strike if they didn’t reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios by June 30. SAG-AFTRA members, like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, are concerned that their power in the industry has been undermined in the last decade. The SAG wrote a letter listing their demands, and they're prepared to strike, per Rolling Stone.

“We hope you’ve heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough,” the letter said. “We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories.”

The letter was signed by many, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Quinta Brunson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joaquin Phoenix, Neil Patrick Harris, and Amy Schumer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There are only a few days left to make the deal with their contract with Hollywood studios. Should time run out, those who've signed the letter are “prepared to strike if it comes to that,” even though it’s not ideal because it “brings incredible hardships to so many, and no one wants it.”

Some of the issues include minimum pay, residuals that consider streaming, healthcare, pensions, and regulation around self-tapes in the casting process. It also addresses a similar WGA concern about the use of artificial intelligence. “We do not believe that SAG-AFTRA members can afford to make halfway gains in anticipation that more will be coming in three years, and we think it is absolutely vital that this negotiation protects not just our likenesses, but makes sure we are well compensated when any of our work is used to train AI,” the letter read.

“We want you to know that we would rather go on strike than compromise on these fundamental points, and we believe that, if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our craft will be undermined, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next negotiation with drastically reduced leverage,” the letter said.