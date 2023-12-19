Metro Boomin uses RDCWorld to clap back at Drake and we're not mad at him for it

The ongoing tension between Drake and Metro Boomin appears to have taken a comedic turn as Metro responded to Drake's recent Instagram Live comments, XXLMag reports. On Monday night, Metro seemingly fired back at Drake by sharing a clip from the popular sketch comedy group RDC World on Instagram.

The shared clip features four men dressed in country club attire with straight wigs, and one of them humorously exclaims, “Hold on, Jamal. Don't pull out the nine,” leading to laughter among the group.

The alleged feud between the two started when Metro Boomin tweeted and deleted a message nearly two weeks ago, expressing his indifference towards award shows and implying they are driven by politics. In the now-deleted tweet, he mentioned that a certain album, seemingly referring to Drake's “Certified Lover Boy,” continued to win awards despite being, in his opinion, less deserving.

Drake, known for paying close attention to public commentary, appeared to address Metro Boomin's tweet during a three-hour livestream with Stake. Without directly naming Metro, Drake mentioned “tweet and deleters,” a phrase that many interpreted as a response to Metro's earlier social media activity.

Hours after Drake's livestream, Metro Boomin responded with the RDC World clip on Instagram, offering a lighthearted reaction to the situation. The ongoing back-and-forth between the two has kept fans speculating about the underlying reasons for their apparent disagreement.

As the feud unfolds, Drake took to Instagram, quoting lyrics from Jay-Z's “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” and typing, “Damn. little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three.” The ambiguity surrounding their disagreement adds fuel to the intrigue, leaving fans curious about the origins and future developments in this unfolding drama between the acclaimed rapper and the renowned trap producer.