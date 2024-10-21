The New York Mets came within two games of the World Series, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night. With their wild, unpredictable season now in the rearview mirror, Mets fan John Mayer took to X to post a heartfelt thank you to his favorite team and its best player, Francisco Lindor.

“Thank you Francisco Lindor,” he wrote. “Thank you New York Mets. You never know when you’re going to find a new source of inspiration, and Francisco became that inspiration for me this year. You could see the dedication in his eyes, in his plays — you could even see it in his strikeouts; it wasn’t a case of ‘couldn’t,' only ‘didn’t that time.'”

Lindor hit .275 in the postseason and .292 in the NLCS with an .893 OPS. His last at bat of the season came in the bottom of the 7th inning of Game 6. He struck out to end the frame with a runner on and the Mets down three runs.

Mayer went on to explain how the team helped him during his run at The Sphere, even through injury.

“When I injured my finger and looked down to see half the nail sheared off and bleeding, my first thought was how to play with the other three fingers,” he continued. “That was what Lindor would have done, and so that’s what I did.

“The Mets’ talent makes them aspirational, but their humanity makes them relational. It means that it’s never out of the question what’s being done on that field could be done by you and I in our pursuits, too.”

John Mayer shares his admiration for Mets SS Francisco Lindor

Mayer wasn't done. The Mets were 10 games under .500 on June 1 but methodically clawed their way back into the playoff hunt. He praised the Mets because they just “kept going.” That, he feels, is worth celebrating, even if the team fell short of its ultimate goal.

“I hope that in the next few days, after the disappointment has had its say, that Francisco and the entire team realizes that what they accomplished was enough,” he wrote. “Their monumental run was enough to unify a city, bring together families, friends, and remind us all that above all else, nothing is more powerful a force in achieving success than effort. A boring word, ‘effort.' But it’s the only chance of good becoming great and that greatness taking hold for the long run.”

Mayer closed with a thank you to the team that surpassed all expectations in 2024 and has a bright future ahead.

“So thank you Francisco Lindor, and thank you to the 2024 Mets for the unbelievable adventure, the inspiration, and the reminder to never give up,” he concluded. “It was more than enough.”