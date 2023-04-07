Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Whenever the New York Mets and New York Yankees play against each other, it’s hailed as the Subway Series and presented as two rivals facing off. Steve Cohen doesn’t see it that way. The Mets owner dropped a surprising take on how he views the Yankees in his new New York role.

Cohen respects the Yankees and respects their impressive history. Whether they’re competing or not, Cohen believes both the Mets and Yankees can be standout ball clubs, via SNY.

“I don’t think about them, they’re in a different league,” Cohen said. “The Yankees are a great history and a great tradition. There’s room for two great teams in New York.”

Ever since buying the Mets, Steven Cohen has taken the team in an entirely different direction. He is fully committed to winning. After years of the Wilpon family cutting costs, Cohen bucked the trend. The Mets now have the highest payroll in baseball at over $340 million.

The Yankees are right behind them with a payroll of over $270. New York is coming off of a tough loss to the Houston Astros in the ALCS. They brought back Aaron Judge and signed Carlos Rodon. The Yankees are serious about making the World Series.

But while both teams have similar goals, they have much different paths of getting there. With the Yankees in the AL and the Mets in the NL, their only truly meaningful games would come in the World Series itself.

When that day comes, Cohen will be rocking with his Mets. But until then, he doesn’t mind sharing New York greatness with the Yankees.