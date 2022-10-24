Tyler Van Dyke sighting doesn’t bode well for Week 9 status vs. Virginia

Mario Cristobal and Miami football may be without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in Week 9.

Van Dyke suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 against the Duke Blue Devils. In what proved to be a very one-sided game as Miami lost 45-21, Van Dyke was forced out in the second quarter.

Before exiting the matchup, Van Dyke had thrown for 81 yards and one touchdown on 16 attempts.

Via The Athletic’s Manny Navaro:

“QB Tyler Van Dyke was spotted with his right arm in a sling as he left campus Monday. Still no word on his return.”

In the absence of Van Dyke, Cristobal and Miami will likely look to Jake Garcia to lead the charge.

When Van Dyke went down, Garcia took over as QB1. He finished the game throwing for 198 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions on 21 total attempts.

Miami football has played under expectations to start the season. In the preseason rankings, they were the 16th team in the country. They are now unranked and sit at 3-4. They are also coming off their worst loss of the season.

Many anticipated that Van Dyke and Cristobal would be able to return Miami football to stardom. Instead, Van Dyke and the Miami offense have struggled heavily.

Van Dyke has thrown for 1,737 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. Due to poor play earlier in the season, he found himself benched.

Garcia has played sparingly this season, attempting just 49 total passes. In total, he has recorded 71 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

There is still no timetable for Van Dyke’s return, but Garcia may be the starter for the foreseeable future.