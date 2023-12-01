Miami of Ohio faces Toledo. Our college football odds series includes our Miami Toledo prediction, odds, and pick.

The Miami (Ohio) Redhawks take on the Toledo Rockets in the MAC Championship Game. Check out our college football odds series for our Miami Toledo prediction and pick. Find how to watch Miami Toledo.

The Miami Redhawks and Toledo Rockets give the MAC Championship Game an all-Ohio identity. Toledo is 11-1 and Miami 10-2. The one-game difference between the two teams flows from Toledo notching a tough, hard-nosed 21-17 win over Miami earlier this year on the Redhawks' home field. We will soon find out if the rematch is similarly close, or if one team is able to achieve separation and deliver a decisive victory.

Sometimes a MAC title game has a 10- or 11-win team against an eight- or nine-win team. This is one of the better MAC championship showdowns in recent memory, with the two teams combining for 21 wins. We will see if we get a game worthy of these teams, which have had special regular seasons and will try to win the game which matters the most.

Here are the Miami-Toledo College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-Toledo Odds

Miami (Ohio) Redhawks: +7.5 (-104)

Toledo Rockets: -7.5 (-118)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How To Watch Miami vs Toledo

Time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT

TV: ESPN

Why Miami (Ohio) Could Cover the Spread

The Redhawks lost the first game between the two teams this season, so they will be out for revenge in the rematch. It's simply a natural point of human emotion that in a rematch, the loser of the first meeting will have a natural advantage. It doesn't mean that the winner of the first game lacks hunger, only that the urgency from the losing side will be potent in a way the winning side can't match. That's one thing to keep an eye on with Miami.

The other really big reason to pick Miami against the spread in this game is that MAC Championship Games have often been an underdog's paradise. It hasn't happened unceasingly, but it has happened a large percentage of the time over the past 15 years. The specific teams involved have not profoundly reshaped this dynamic. Various favorites have stumbled in this game, most memorably a 12-0 Ball State team in 2008 against Buffalo. When a game is often a graveyard for favorites, it's hard to avoid noticing. Miami hopes this historical reality will be kind to the Redhawks.

Why Toledo Could Cover the Spread

The Rockets won on Miami's home field earlier this season. The final margin was four points (21-17), but Toledo led by more for a good portion of the game. Now the rematch is on a genuinely neutral field, a less daunting environment for the Rockets. Toledo has lost only once all year. This team has proved that it knows how to handle close games and stressful situations. Winning that first game against Miami should enable this team to take the field with complete confidence and relaxation. The Rockets are in a position to play their best game of the year.

Final Miami-Toledo Prediction & Pick

The history of the MAC Championship Game being kind to underdogs is naturally something to think about. Riding a historical trend is very appealing, even tempting. However, the MAC title game is often so volatile that betting on the game seems like a fool's errand. MAC football is such a coin flip. That's not a scenario in which to lay down a bet.



Final Miami-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Miami (Ohio) +7.5