Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL analyst Michael Irvin was forced to miss the Super Bowl after reports swirled of misconduct at a Marriott hotel. Irvin then filed a lawsuit for $100 million to erase these reports, and he insisted nothing happened at the hotel.

Now, Irvin is making his true feelings known about the situation, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News.

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin said Marriott’s treatment of him “sickens” him, likening it to a Black man being lynched because of a false accusation from a white woman. pic.twitter.com/qZlLp71dW0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 8, 2023

“This sickens me…This takes me back to a time when a White woman would accuse a Black man of something and they would take a bunch of guys above the law…How can I defend myself if I don’t even know what I am defending myself against?… I couldn’t even tell you what she looked like…This just blows my mind that in 2023 we still dragging and hanging brothers by a tree. That blows my mind that I have no opportunity to defend. ”

Michael Irvin was visibly emotional during a news conference, and more and more details are coming out regarding this situation with Irvin at the hotel.

Ex-Cowboys WR Michael Irvin was visibly emotional when witness Bryn Davis delivered his account of what transpired Feb. 5 between Irvin and a woman at hotel lobby. Irvin said the incident has forced him to question how to address people who approach him in public. pic.twitter.com/bIVY72L9ps — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 8, 2023

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, also had a chance to describe the surveillance video that was released from the hotel during Wednesday’s news conference:

“Michael Irvin attorney Levi McCathern is describing the lobby surveillance video that Marriott provided them after court order. Video vantage is from behind desk, he says. Woman approached Irvin and group. They meet behind a pole obstruction in video and walk to middle of lobby.”

All of this comes after Irvin has repeatedly insisted he did nothing wrong, and here were his comments shortly after the first report surfaced: “What law did I break? There was definitely nothing physical. … That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. … I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

All of this has come one day after Marriott’s deadline to hand over surveillance video and all other evidence related to the situation, so there should be some clarity soon on this incident.