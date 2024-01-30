She seems like a perfect fit for the part.

In Antoine Fuqua's new Michael Jackson biopic, it was revealed that Nia Long will portray the late singer's mother, Katherine.

This brings the project one more moonwalk closer to production, as Jaafar Jackson has the leading role, and Colman Domingo will star as Joe Jackson, Variety reports.

Long recently was in the comedy You People on Netflix. Plus, she's appeared in the films Boyz n the Hood, Love Jones, Soul Food, The Best Man, and Big Momma's House.

The director has a lot to say about his new star.

Fuqua said, “Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I've been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I'm excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

Long said of the character, “Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family. As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure.”

The movie is in the production stage at this moment. No, it's not a Thriller, but a film about the King of Pop that covers his life story — all the ups, downs, and everything in between.

Michael will hit the theaters on April 18, 2025, if all goes well.