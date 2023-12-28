The Michigan football team is hoping for the return of its coach next season, but NFL suitors could be a factor.

The Michigan football team is set to take on Alabama football in Pasadena on January 1.

Meanwhile, the speculation surrounding the team recently has dealt with the coaching future of Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan football boss is reportedly considering a contract offer from Michigan in the $125 million range. The contract reportedly includes a clause that would prevent him from coaching in the NFL next season.

In California, the Wolverines got visits from eight different recruits ahead of their Rose Bowl showdown vs. Alabama. Four bold predictions for the Michigan football team's next game were released.

Harbaugh Questioned on Chargers Rumors

On Wednesday, Harbaugh was asked if he had any thoughts on rumors of him potentially coaching the Los Angeles Chargers for owner Dean Spanos.

“Such a one-track mind, that's the way we've gone about things,” Harbaugh said, continuing to speak about the team's Rose Bowl situation instead.

Video: ⁦@chengelis⁩ asking Jim Harbaugh about NFL rumors and me asking about #Chargers pic.twitter.com/3p4EO1RD0p — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) December 27, 2023

Fans React to Harbaugh's Responses

Fans on X reacted to Harbaugh's comments with candor in response to the report from Joe Reedy.

“If it was going to be brought up, best to be done at Disney,” one fan said. “About as informal of a setting as there is going to be this week.”

Harbaugh called Disneyland the ‘Happiest place on Earth' and at one point added the caveat ‘unless you're in a winning football locker room.'

Harbaugh has won just one bowl game with Michigan football since he was hired in 2015, a Citrus Bowl win over Florida. Jade Rudock was the quarterback of the Wolverines at the time.

This season, Harbaugh's team boasts top ten Heisman Trophy candidate JJ McCarthy.

Fans seemed to think that Harbaugh wasn't being as forthcoming about his thoughts as he could have judging by the comments section on Twitter.

“He sounds just like Justin Herbert being interviewed,” one fan said, referencing the Chargers' QB.

“'We just have to stay focused and get ready for tomorrow,' he added, mimicking Herbert. “We're never going to get anything out of these two.”