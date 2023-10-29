The Michigan football program and Jim Harbaugh have been under fire after an investigation was announced regarding staffer Connor Stalions organizing a sign-stealing operation, and Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Kurt Warner came out firmly criticizing the people who are downplaying the scandal.

“I know I think differently than most ppl – but I'm amazed at how our society has become so accepting of cheating, in any form or fashion…” Kurt Warner wrote on Twitter. “I'll saying it again, breaking the rules knowingly, no matter how big or small is about INTEGRITY & I'll always hold that in the highest regard!”

It is clear that Warner has no tolerance for cheating or breaking the rules in any way. It has been interesting to see the response to the scandal. Michigan fans have been explaining that sign stealing using things like a television broadcast is not against the rules, while people who have taken this to mean that Michigan is cheating are reminding everyone of the allegations that would be against the rules if proven to be true.

Regardless, it will be worth following this investigation to see what comes out, and if Michigan football, Connor Stalions and as a result Jim Harbaugh get in trouble because of it.

The Michigan football team is having a dominant season this year, with big games against Penn State and Ohio State coming up, the College Football Playoff will take shape. Now, this scandal hangs over the program with a huge stretch of games coming up.