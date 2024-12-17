Just days after incumbent starter Michael Van Buren left Mississippi State for Georgia, Jeff Lebby already has a new quarterback to work with. After a 2-10 finish in 2024, the Bulldogs landed former Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek from the transfer portal, per On3 Sports.

Kromenhoek started three games for the Seminoles as a freshman in 2024 and threw for 502 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. While he completed just 52 percent of his passes, Kromenhoek is only a few months removed from being one of the hottest-pursued quarterbacks of the 2024 class. The 19-year-old former five-star recruit was considered the fourth-best signal-caller of the class.

As a Seminole, Kromenhoek saw most of his playing time after D.J. Uiagalelei suffered a season-ending hand injury. He split time with fellow freshman Brock Glenn. The two young passers led a listless Florida State offense to a disappointing 2-10 finish.

Despite Kromenhoek's origins in Savannah, Georgia, Mississippi State was not among the schools recruiting him ahead of the 2024 season. Instead, Lebby was likely content with Van Buren, a top-100 recruit of the class of 2023, as the team's future and senior Blake Shapen as his starting quarterback.

Kromenhoek will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2025. Should he have to engage in a preseason quarterback battle, freshman Chris Parson will be the only returning player who attempted a pass in 2024.

Luke Kromenhoek will look to turn Mississippi State around

Once the Luke Kromenhoek era officially begins, so will the second year of head coach Jeff Lebby's tenure. The transfer portal quarterback will go from one 2-10 team to another, but it will be much different for him and his team in 2025.

While both Florida State and Mississippi State secured just two wins in 2024, the Seminoles entered the year ranked No. 10. The Bulldogs' 2-10 finish is still disappointing, but it is not the same as one that had semi-legitimate title aspirations to begin the year.

Lebby, a former offensive coordinator, is known for his success with young quarterbacks. The 40-year-old guided the development of McKenzie Milton at UCF, Matt Corral at Ole Miss and Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma. Although his production with Van Buren under center in 2024 was inconsistent, Kromenhoek will now be the highest-rated player he has ever worked with.