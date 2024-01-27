Missouri football hires former South Alabama coach as new defensive coordinator.

Coaches around the nation are finding new jobs on the daily at this point in the offseason. Missouri football has been in search of a new defensive coordinator since the season ended. From what it sounds like, the Tigers have officially found the man for the job.

After a thorough search, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri football program are officially hiring former South Alabama coach, Corey Batoon, according to Brandon Marcello and Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

“Missouri/South Alabama: Missouri is expected to hire South Alabama defensive coordinator Corey Batoon for the same position, sources tell 247Sports' Brandon Marcello and Matt Zenitz. He led the Jaguars to top-30 finishes in total defense the last two seasons.”

On paper, this is a brilliant hire for the Tigers. Batoon is regarded as a rising prospect in the football coaching world and should make an immediate impact next season. He first got into coaching in 2009 where he was hired by Arkansas State as a safeties coach. Since then, Batoon climbed the ladder working for schools like Ole Miss, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, and Liberty before becoming South Alabama's defensive coordinator in 2021.

This is a big step forward in Batoon's career, as it's the first time he'll be the defensive coordinator for a school like Missouri football. Especially considering the Tigers play in the SEC. The level of play will be a much higher level, however, Corey Batoon's experience at Ole Miss should help him in the long run.

With that said, congrats to Batoon, as he's seemingly climbing the ranks in college football. If Missouri football produces a top defense next season, then Corey Batoon's future becomes incredibly bright.