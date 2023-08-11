There's a chance that the Oakland Athletics won't be the only MLB moving to a new city within the next few years. Maybe the Milwaukee Brewers will find a different home. The Brewers could at least start exploring the possibility of relocation if they don't receive funding to make ballpark renovations, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Molly Beck.

In February, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposed using $290 million of the 2023 executive budget to repair American Family Field, where the Brewers have played their home games since 2001. Seven months later, no deal for taxpayers to pay for improvements at American Family Field has been agreed upon. The failure could lead the Brewers to consider relocating to Charlotte, North Carolina or Nashville, Tennessee, Beck reports.

In Evers' proposal, the Brewers would extend their lease with American Family Field through the 2043 season. The team's current lease ends after the 2030 season. Renovations to the stadium are required to maintain the terms of the lease, according to Beck.

In the absence of state-funded money to upgrade their ballpark, the Brewers have been thinking about whether or not they should consider moving to a city that isn't home to an MLB team, the Journal Sentinel reports. Charlotte and Nashville often come up in conversations regarding MLB expansion.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Milwaukee is never among MLB's biggest spenders. There are often trade rumors regarding the Brewers' top stars because the organization is unlikely to pay them what those players could receive in free agency.

The start of relocation rumors could largely be a tactic by the Brewers to increase their chances of getting state funds for the stadium. The Milwaukee Bucks operated that way in 2015, threatening to leave the city if they didn't get money for a new stadium. It worked, and Milaukee's NBA team received $250 million in taxpayer money to build Fiserv Forum.

Brewers fans will anxiously wait to see if Milwaukee's MLB team also gets the money it's seeking.