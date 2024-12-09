The Milwaukee Brewers had a great season in 2024, winning the National League Central. Down the coast of Lake Michigan, the Chicago White Sox had the worst season in modern baseball history. They are looking to trade lefty ace Garrett Crochet this offseason and the Brewers are in the conversation, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

“The Brewers are among the teams still engaged with the White Sox on Garrett Crochet, sources say,” Morosi posted.

Last season started on a sour note for Milwaukee, trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles before opening day. Questions emerged about their starting rotation but those were answered with some great performances. With Frankie Montas gone, they could use a solid veteran topping the rotation.

Crochet has great experience but is also only 26 years old. The negative would be price and considering the Brewers' ability to develop prospects, it could be very costly. But they picked up two pro-ready players in the Burnes trade and have an excess to deal from. The White Sox should look at Milwaukee because of their sterling record of developing prospects.

The White Sox are in a deep rebuild after a 121-loss season. They could also trade Luis Robert Jr this offseason, which would bring in another big haul of prospects. But the Brewers are focused on Crochet, which could spell doom for the NL Central.

The Brewers can become the kings of the NL Central

Before the Brewers traded Burnes, they lost their manager. Craig Counsell was a free agent after 2023 and signed a record-breaking deal with the Cubs. Staying in the division was a brutal blow to his former team, but Milwaukee got the final laugh this season. Now, they can make a big splash to stunt on all of their division rivals.

The Reds have a great young core and have been connected to Crochet before the Winter Meetings. While they likely won't sign him long-term, they can put together a great team with Crochet on it. But the Brewers could swoop in and steal him, extending their run in the NL Central.

Alongside the Reds are the Pirates, who have a dynamic young pitching staff and are not in the Crochet race. But the Brewers adding the lefty could nuke Pittsburgh's biggest advantage that had them sniffing the playoffs last year. With the Cardinals entering a rebuild, this move could push the Brewers over the top in the NL Central.