Devin Williams is one of the best relievers in MLB. The Milwaukee Brewers were competitive in 2024, but they do not often sign their stars to long-term contracts. With Williams set to enter free agency following the 2025 season, the Brewers closer has emerged as a popular trade candidate. According to Will Sammon and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, there is an increasing “perception” that Williams will be traded.

The Brewers are going to keep all of their options open, though. There is a chance that Williams will be traded this offseason. If not, the Brewers could trade Williams before the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

Almost every team in MLB could be a fit for Williams. The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are just a few of the ball clubs who may be suitors for the star reliever.

The 30-year-old was limited to only 22 games pitched in 2024. However, he still recorded a stellar 1.25 ERA and earned 14 saves. Williams has been incredible throughout his time in MLB, as he owns a sparkling 1.83 career ERA. In 2023, Williams even received some MVP consideration after recording a 1.53 ERA and 36 saves.

Devin Williams is a popular trade candidate

It is not often that arguably the best reliever in baseball is available in trade talks. Yet, that appears to be the scenario this offseason. Juan Soto will continue to receive the most attention as he is unquestionably the most popular free agent. However, Devin Williams trade rumors will continue to swirl as well.

The Brewers could wait until the deadline, but they would receive a better offer by dealing Williams away this offseason. Acquiring Williams before Opening Day would allow a team to have him on the roster for an entire season at the very least as opposed to a few months.