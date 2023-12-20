After dealing Josh Hader, the Brewers are having second thoughts about trading Corbin Burnes.

The Milwaukee Brewers have already seen their organization undergo numerous changes. Trading Corbin Burnes would surely usher in a new era for the Brewers.

However, Milwaukee is reluctant to trade Burnes. One reason being how their Josh Hader deal went down at the 2022 deadline. Brewers owner Mark Attansio not only wants to compete, but wants to avoid the same flack Milwaukee received after their Hader trade, via Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

Brewers Burnes(ing) question

The Brewers traded Josh Hader – an All-Star closer – to the San Diego Padres at the deadline. In return, Milwaukee received four players in the deal. Only one of those players – Robert Gasser – remains in the organization. They did use another piece – Estuery Ruiz – to acquire catcher William Contreras.

However, the low return for an elite closer upset some Brewers fans. Furthermore, the timing of the trade seemed off. While Hader is now a free agent, Milwaukee dealt him in a winning season when they had a chance to make the playoffs.

The Brewers are coming off of an NL Central title. Burnes is in a similar situation to Hader where he'll be a free agent after the season. But that could hurt his trade value, as it did Hader's. Milwaukee knows they're a better team with Burnes on the roster. Defending their NL Central crown becomes much harder without him.

Nothing is set in stone in Milwaukee and things can always change. But after seeing how things went down with Josh Hader in the past, the Brewers are at least being a bit more cautious when it comes to trading Corbin Burnes.