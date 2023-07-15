With Elly De La Cruz leading the charge, the Cincinnati Reds have shocked the MLB and led the NL Central heading into the All-Star break. As the 2023 MLB trade deadline looms closer, the Reds are looking to stay their winning ways don't end anytime soon.

Cincinnati has inquired to multiple teams about available starting pitching, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. The Chicago White Sox has been a team of interest as the Reds have checked in on Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Dylan Cease. The Reds had previously shown interest in Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

Going into the second half of the season, Cincy seems determined on improving their pitching staff. In the first half, they ranked 25th in batting average against (.264) and 27th in ERA (4.85). The pitching staff allowed the fifth-most home runs (120) and third-most walks (343).

For as electrifying as De La Cruz and the offense as been, the Reds need some serious help in the pitching department to maintain their lead atop the NL Central. The White Sox have been one of the more disappointing teams in the MLB and look like clear sellers enter the trade deadline. While Cease is the most coveted pitcher, he seems unlikely to be dealt. Still, Giolito or Lynn would represent massive upgrades for the Reds.

With their strong first half, Cincinnati seems keen on trying to make a run to the postseason. As they enter the trade deadline, the White Sox and other teams will be getting calls from the Reds as they look for their missing rotation piece.