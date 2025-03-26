As the Boston Red Sox takes on the Texas Rangers in the first game of the season for both teams, the former is no doubt receiving major expectations from such outlets as ESPN. Even with the Red Sox in rumors involving trades, the team has made a bunch of moves that have led the sports media outlet to label them to achieve some hardware this upcoming season.

In a recent column posted detailing the staff's baseball predictions for the season, they have Boston winning the AL East this season, even over a team like the New York Yankees. This might have Yankees fans and even the baseball world scratching their heads as Boston wasn't good enough to reach the postseason last season.

ESPN explains Red Sox decision after major acquisitions

With the Red Sox acquiring stars like Alex Bregman and even adding to their pitching rotation in Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, ESPN has put their faith in the team to go pretty far this season. New York fans could be frustrated by the pick since they went all the way to the World Series last season.

Even ESPN themselves started by saying “the Red Sox didn't even make the playoffs last year — but this season, they're our favorite to win the AL pennant. Why?”

It would lead to Buster Olney explaining his decision:

“Boston had three major needs going into the last offseason: a couple of frontline pitchers and an established right-handed hitter,” Olney wrote. “The Red Sox went on to land Garrett Crochet, the most coveted lefty in the trade market; signed Walker Buehler, who threw the last pitch of last year's World Series; and signed Alex Bregman, a two-time All-Star with a career adjusted OPS+ of 132.”

“Their rotation is better, their defense is better and their lineup should be more balanced,” Olney continued. “At the same time, they're graduating three high-end prospects into the big leagues in Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony. This could be a dynamic team cast against a mediocre AL landscape, making the Red Sox stand out.”

At any rate, Boston looks to be leaps and bounds better than last season as they finished 81-81 which put them third in the AL East.