The Cincinnati Reds have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Francisco Giants. In exchange, the Giants received minor league right-hander Braxton Roxby. The deal also includes the Giants sending $6 million to the Reds to offset Rogers’ salary.

Rogers, 34, has been a steady and effective left-handed reliever throughout his nine-year MLB career. A former All-Star with the Minnesota Twins in 2021, he has posted a career 3.34 ERA with a strong 28.2% strikeout rate while limiting walks to 7% across 490 2/3 innings. Over the past two seasons with the Giants, Rogers maintained solid numbers, recording a 3.83 ERA in 2023 before improving to a stellar 2.40 ERA in 2024.

Despite his success, some underlying metrics suggested concerns. His strikeout rate has steadily declined in recent years, dropping from 35.7% in 2021 to 25.7% in 2024. Additionally, his fastball velocity has dipped each season, from 95.7 mph in 2021 to a career-low 93 mph last year. While his 2024 ERA was impressive, his 3.75 FIP and 3.47 SIERA suggest he may have benefited from a high strand rate (81.8% compared to the league average of 72.1%).

For the Reds, Rogers provides a durable and experienced left-handed arm for the bullpen, something they lacked last season. Though he has served as a closer in the past—recording 30-plus saves in multiple seasons—he has primarily been used as a setup man, accumulating 98 career holds. His veteran presence should provide stability to Cincinnati’s late-inning relief corps.

In return, the Giants receive 25-year-old right-hander Braxton Roxby. A former undrafted free agent out of Division II Pittsburgh-Johnstown, Roxby has shown flashes of potential but struggled with consistency. Last season at Double-A Chattanooga, he posted a 5.21 ERA across 48 1/3 innings, striking out 65 batters but also issuing 24 walks. His low-80s slider is considered a plus pitch, and he relies heavily on it, mixing in a low-90s fastball primarily as a setup offering.

The move is largely a salary dump for San Francisco, as Rogers was set to earn $12 million in 2025, the final year of his three-year, $33 million contract. By offloading half of that salary, the Giants lower their projected payroll while gaining a potential bullpen depth piece in Roxby. With this trade, the Reds strengthen their bullpen with a proven lefty, while the Giants clear payroll and add a developmental arm. As Cincinnati looks to contend in the NL Central, Rogers’ experience could be a valuable asset in high-leverage situations.