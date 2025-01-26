As the Minnesota Twins enter free agency, there have been some who have pointed out the lack of signings and or trades made by the ball club. Though there have been rumors about possible Minnesota Twins trades such as sending out Pablo Lopez, there has been little to no movement which gets a candid reaction from star Carlos Correa.

The shortstop would speak on Minnesota's moves or lack thereof and while he would say that he's had conversations with management, they are in a “spot now where we cannot invest.” His ultimate goal is to “control” what he can and would advocate for the team at the current moment according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“I focus on the things I can control,” Correa said Saturday at TwinsFest. “I’ve been having conversations with them, and we’re in a spot now where we cannot invest, and it is what it is. You’ve got to live with that, and you’ve got to go out and play with the players that you have.”

“I feel like the talent is in this clubhouse,” Correa continued. “We’ve just got to put it all together. The veterans, we’ve got to stay on the field, and the young guys go to the next level. I think we’re going to be in a good spot. I don’t worry too much about that stuff.”

Twins' Carlos Correa on trade rumors surrounding himself

There was even a point where Correa's name was involved in Twins trade rumors, but that would be quickly shot down by the team themselves. Even from Correa's perspective, he never had any “worry” about that type of speculation where he would speak on how much he loves the city, plus how he has a “no-trade clause” in his contract.

“I don’t worry about that, brother,” Correa said, “because one, I’m not on social media too much. I’m with my kids all day. And two, I’ve got a full no-trade clause. Let me tell you something: I love Minnesota, and I love the fishing here.”

Twins' Carlos Correa on his health

Last season, Correa played in 86 games where he hit a .310 batting average to go along with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs as he deals with plantar fasciitis for the second straight offseason. Correa does have an injury history ranging from his time with the Houston Astros, but he's confident in his ability to be 100 percent once Spring Training rolls around and is confident in the Twins.

“I’m ready to go, full go for spring training,” Correa said. “I’ve been sprinting, I’ve been running around, I’ve been doing about everything, I’ve been focused on not only just treatment but also strengthening. A lot of walking barefoot around the house. All that’s helping work on my toes and all that, so I’m in a really good spot.”

“It was tough, but you’ve got to just flush it down the drain and just focus on the next one,” Correa continued. “I feel like we have a great team. We have a lot of young guys with so much potential, and if we put in the work we’re going to be in a great spot.”

Consequently, the Twins finished with an 82-80 record which put them fourth in the AL Central as they were eliminated from postseason contention.