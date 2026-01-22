The New York Mets addressed a major weakness by landing Freddy Peralta in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. New York’s rotation faltered in 2025, contributing to a collapse that left the Mets one game shy of a Wild Card berth.

Peralta’s addition has been hailed as a move that makes the Mets legitimate World Series contenders. But the acquisition came at a cost. New York shipped two promising prospects in RHP Brandon Sproat and INF Jett Williams to Milwaukee to close the deal.

Sproat was a member of the Mets’ highly-regarded trio of young starters, along with Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong. David Stearns wasn’t eager to part with the 25-year-old righty. But given the chance to land Peralta he pulled the trigger. “We wouldn't have given him up if there wasn't a starting pitcher coming back in the deal,” Stearns said, per amNewYork’s Joe Pantorno.

Mets believe Freddy Peralta can help them win now

Article Continues Below

The Mets viewed Sproat as a star prospect. He dominated in the minors and was called up late in the season when it became clear New York’s slumping rotation needed a boost. Sproat performed well in his first two Major League appearances, delivering back-to-back quality starts. But he regressed a bit in his final two outings, failing to complete five innings in consecutive appearances.

Still, the Mets were high on Sproat. And Stearns acknowledged that it took a starting pitcher of Peralta’s caliber to get the team to move him. New York also gave up former No. 1 prospect Jett Williams to bring Peralta to Queens. But the Mets acquired two pitchers in the deal, as Tobias Myers was included in the trade.

New York is hoping to compete with the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026 after failing to reach the postseason in Juan Soto’s debut. The Mets have gone all-in this winter, acquiring players to help the team win now. And that’s meant sacrificing some of the organization’s young talent.

The Peralta deal was the latest move in a busy offseason. New York added Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the White Sox that sent Luisangel Acuña and Truman Pauley to Chicago in exchange for the center fielder. And the Mets signed Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract.