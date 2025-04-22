New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor hit two home runs in the team's 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, and it was the 20th time in his career that he has done so while playing the position, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Lindor now has the third-most multi-home run games playing shortstop out of anyone, and he passed Trevor Story for third on the list in the game against the Phillies. In second place is Chicago Cubs legend Ernie Banks with 24 multi-home run games as a shortstop, and in first is Alex Rodriguez with 33.

When you take into account that Rodriguez did not play shortstop during his time with the New York Yankees, 33 is a staggering number, and it likely would have been much higher if not for the presence of Derek Jeter. It will be interesting to see if Lindor passes Banks in the future and if he is able to make a run at Rodriguez over the course of the rest of his career.

Lindor is off to a hot start in 2025, batting .284 with a .340 on-base percentage with five home runs, which is good for a 134 wRC+, according to FanGraphs. Over the course of his career, and especially during his Mets tenure, Lindor has been known to be a slow starter, resulting in him getting left off All-Star teams in many years.

The fact that Lindor is off to a hot start is a great sign for Mets fans. The shortstop made a run at the MVP award last year before suffering an injury in September. Based on track record, Lindor could be in for one of the best seasons in his career. It is a great sign for the Mets, and it will be interesting to see the type of season Lindor has after his hot start.