Juan Soto’s Yankees career was brief but memorable. After the San Diego Padres traded Soto to New York prior to the 2024 season, he helped lead the Bronx Bombers to the World Series. Along the way Soto made his fourth career All-Star Game, won his fifth Silver Slugger Award, finished third in AL MVP voting and made himself a very rich man, eventually signing with the New York Mets this offseason.

Soto had a bevy of teams vying for his services in free agency. While the Yankees had hoped they found their long-term answer in right field, Soto ended up being a one-year rental. In the end, he chose the Mets, who locked him up with a 15-year, $765 million contract.

Losing a player of Soto’s caliber unquestionably stings. But losing him to a crosstown rival is like salt in the wound. And that fact is not lost on Soto, who acknowledged that his return to the Bronx in a Mets uniform might be rough.

“You know Yankees fans, they can surprise you with anything. So I’m expecting the worst,” Soto said, via Yankees reporter Max Goodman on X.

Soto won’t have to wait too long to find out as the Mets open a three-game set against the Yankees in the Bronx on May 16.

Under different conditions, Soto’s contributions to the team’s American League Pennant last season would be celebrated. But after rejecting the Yankees in free agency in favor of the Mets, Soto will not receive a warm welcome.

While the Yankees faithful are holding onto some hostility, there was no bitterness evident between Soto and his former teammates when the two New York clubs faced off in a spring training game on Monday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone joked with Soto before the matchup, calling attention to his new Mets uniform. During the game, players exchanged pleasantries with the ex-Yankee. But that was in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The atmosphere will be quite different when the Mets travel to Yankee Stadium in May.

Soto went 0-2 in the Grapefruit League game against his former squad. But he’s been hot this spring, belting a home run in his first at bat as a Met.

The Mets also snagged former Yankees closer Clay Holmes this offseason. While Holmes was used exclusively as a reliever with the Yankees, the Mets converted him to a starting pitcher. In fact, Holmes drew the Opening Day start for his new team.