Following the addition of Juan Soto this offseason, the New York Mets were expected to mostly outslug the opposition. After all, they ranked seventh last season in total runs scored with 768, which is an average of 4.7 runs per ballgame, and the addition of Soto should only serve to elevate the entire Mets lineup. But after their 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday which moves them to 7-3 thus far on the year, it's the Mets' bullpen that has taken center stage.

With starting pitcher Kodai Senga laboring a bit in the middle innings (he lasted 5.0 innings and threw 77 pitches, 47 of which went for a strike), the Mets called upon their elite bullpen corps to finish the game. And finish the game, the bullpen did. They followed up Senga's five scoreless innings with four of their own en route to shutting out the Marlins, with Danny Young, Jose Butto, and Ryne Stanek all working their magic.

After the game, Senga gave the Mets bullpen their much-deserved props for their stellar start to the new campaign.

“The bullpen's doing a great job, not only the guys that threw today but the whole staff in general. They put us in the best position for us to win. And if the starter goes deep, including myself, then it gives the team a really good chance to win, including the offense if they produce too. I think we have a really good team and we're in a good spot,” Senga said through his translator, via SNY on X (formerly Twitter).

On the year, the Mets' bullpen has only allowed five earned runs over the course of 39 innings, for a pristine ERA of 1.15. Now, obviously there is some regression on the horizon, but the Mets' relief corps may be a more frightening group that initially envisioned heading into the 2025 campaign.

The Mets are a certified powerhouse if their bullpen sustains this level

Only three Mets relievers have allowed an earned run this year — A.J Minter, Danny Young, and Jose Butto. Two of those players even redeemed themselves on Monday, with Young throwing a scoreless outing and Butto throwing two to lower their bullpen ERA even further.

Considering that the Mets have all the makings of an elite offense and an underrated starting rotation, New York is a certified powerhouse waiting to emerge once everything clicks into place. Expect the fight for the NL East crown to be a bloodbath between them and the Philadelphia Phillies.