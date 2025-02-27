The New York Mets lost to the Miami Marlins in Wednesday's spring training game but there was a far more important result. Paul Blackburn started the game for the Mets after dealing with a spine injury this offseason. He dominated his only inning, setting down the Marlins in order to start the game finally giving New York good pitching injury news. He spoke with New York Post reporter Jared Schwartz about the start after the game.

“I had the normal jitters and a little anxiety before the game, just wanting to start, some excitement,” the Mets pitcher said. “I feel like today was a good step in the right direction.

When asked about his stuff on the mound he said, “I feel good. I feel good out there, feel like I can move the ball, feel like I can spin stuff like I normally have. Everything feels good out there.”

Blackburn threw seven strikes in the inning and needed an additional bullpen session afterward to get to the pitch count the team wanted. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also spoke with Schwartz about the start.

‘It was pretty scary when he got the news. And the fact that it’s not even March — only one inning today, but he’s in live competition, facing another team. Huge step for him, proud of him,” Mendoza said.

The Mets need Paul Blackburn to dominate

This is the first piece of positive injury news the Mets have received in spring training. Sean Manaea is dealing with an oblique issue and may not be ready for opening day. Fellow free-agent acquisition Frankie Montas has a lat strain and also could be out for the beginning of the season. So getting Blackburn ready for the start of the season is key.

The Mets traded for Blackburn last trade deadline from the Oakland Athletics. He only appeared in five games, dealing with a bruised hand before the spinal injury that ended his season. Pitching depth is something New York is missing even after their big offseason, so Blackburn will be very important.

Assuming Manaea and Montas are not ready for opening day, Blackburn could be the third starter in the rotation. Kodai Senga is set to be the opening-day starter, but nothing is official yet, and David Peterson had a great season last year. Beyond Blackburn, converted closer Clay Holmes and journeyman Griffin Canning have a lot of question marks around them. A promising start for Blackburn is the best news the Mets have gotten all spring long.