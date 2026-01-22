The MLB free agency period continues, and the New York Mets and San Diego Padres keep trying to improve their teams. After the Mets acquired Freddy Peralta in a trade, they have been linked to a former All-Star pitcher who pitched for them, according to MLB insider Hector Gomez.

“The Mets are showing strong interest in LHP Jose Quintana, who played for the team in 2023-2024 and could be a third or fourth starter in their rotation. Other teams that have shown interest in Quintana include the Padres, Rangers, Tigers, and Rockies, among others,” Gomez wrote on X.

Quintana went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers with 89 strikeouts. Prior to that, he went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 31 games with the Mets. Quintana also went 3-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 13 games with the Mets in 2023.

If the Mets are to sign him, he would presumably be the fourth starter in a rotation that includes Peralta, Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, and Sean Manaea.

It's been a busy free agency period in Queens, New York, as the Mets also acquired Bo Bichette. Additionally, New York also added a reliever to bolster the bullpen. With the Mets attempting to compete with the Dodgers, they face competition from a Padres team that plays in the same division as the champions. However, the Padres have been notably quiet during the winter and even lost Dylan Cease to the Toronto Blue Jays.

With spring training around the corner, both teams look to add to their pitching rotations. As they attempt to dethrone the back-to-back champion Dodgers, the competition for starting pitching will remain fierce.