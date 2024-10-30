The New York Yankees were facing elimination in Game 4 of the World Series Tuesday night in the Bronx. The Yankees overcame Freddie Freeman’s record-breaking home run in the first inning – he’s now gone deep in six consecutive World Series games, dating back to the 2020 Fall Classic – as New York’s offense finally came alive.

Aaron Boone’s gamble to insert Austin Wells back into the Yankees’ lineup paid off. The 25-year-old backstop joined an exclusive club as one of just five rookie catchers with a home run in the World Series, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs on X. Wells is the first rookie catcher to go deep in the World Series since Buster Posey did it for the San Francisco Giants in 2010.

Batting from the eighth spot in the lineup, Wells repaid his manager’s faith by going 2-3 with a double, a home run and a walk. He had an RBI, two runs scored and even a stolen base. Despite the productive day, Wells is still slashing .130/.200/.283 in the series.

Austin Wells helped power the Yankees to a win in Game 4

It was a night of firsts at Yankees Stadium. Not to be outdone by Freeman and Wells, New York’s Anthony Volpe also made World Series history. The second-year shortstop stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the third inning. The Yankees were down 2-1 when Volpe went yard off Dodgers’ reliever Daniel Hudson. He’s the first player ever to hit a go-ahead grand slam with his team facing elimination in the World Series.

LA would make it a one-run game in the fifth inning but Wells got his history-making solo homer in the sixth, extending New York's lead. The Yankees then broke the game open in the eighth. Second baseman Gleyber Torres hit a three-run blast and New York scored five runs in the inning to take a commanding 11-4 lead.

Boone called on closer Luke Weaver to get the final out of the seventh inning and pitch the eighth while it was still a one-run game. After the Yankees tacked on five insurance runs, Weaver wasn’t needed for the ninth.

New York has not played well in the World Series, as Ken Rosenthal called the Yankees’ performance embarrassing. But the team avoided a sweep. Perhaps the Yankees’ bats have finally woken up. The team scored more runs in Game 4 (11) than they had in the first three games combined (7).

Gerrit Cole still believes the team can make an improbable comeback. He’ll get the start on Wednesday night against the Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty in another do-or-die contest for the Yankees.