After Natalie Portman divorced Benjamin Millepied, Rihanna had NSFW words of wisdom to get the actress back on her feet.

While on The Tonight Show, Portman recalled Rihanna's affirmations. She called it a “formative moment.”

“I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a ‘bad b***h,'” Portman said. “It was exactly what I needed.”

A video of the two meeting where Rihanna called Portman “one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood.” She even went as far as to say, “I don't get excited about anybody, but like, I f**king love you.”

In March 2025, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied got divorced. The two got married in 2012 and were together for over a decade. Millepied is best known for creating the choreography for Black Swan — which Portman starred in — and Dune.

Rihanna is an award-winning musician who has won nine Grammys in her career. Her last nomination came at the 2024 Grammys when she was up for Best Song Written for Visual Media for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's “Life Me Up.” Her last win came six years earlier when she won Best Rap/Sung Performance for the Kendrick Lamar song she featured on, “Loyalty.”

To date, Rihanna has released eight studio albums. Her most recent is 2016's Anti. Additionally, she has embarked on six concert tours and headlined the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Like Natalie Portman, Rihanna has appeared on the big screen. She has starred in movies including This Is the End and Ocean's 8.

Who is Natalie Portman?

Natalie Portman is a legendary actress who has won several awards, including an Oscar. She first gained notoriety for her debut in Léon: The Professional in 1994. She was just 12 years old in the movie and was already becoming a star.

A few years later, Portman made her way to Broadway, starring in The Diary of a Young Girl. She followed that up by starring as Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Portman reprised the role in the sequels Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

From there, Portman continued appearing in high-profile projects such as Free Zone, V for Vendetta, Brothers, and No Strings Attached.

In 2011, Portman made her MCU debut, appearing in Thor. She played Jane Foster and reprised the role in the 2013 sequel, The Dark World. After sitting out Ragnarok, the third installment, Portman returned in Love and Thunder.

Her recent credits include Jackie, Annihilation, Lucy in the Sky, and May December. Coming up, Portman will star in The Twits and Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth.

Currently, Portman is promoting her new Apple TV+ series, Lady in the Lake. The series is based on Laura Lippman's novel of the same name. It follows a journalist attempting to solve murder cases in Baltimore.

Alma Har'el created the series and directed all seven episodes of the limited series. Moses Ingram, Y'Ian Noel, Noah Jupe, Mike Epps, and Mikey Madison also star in the series. Lady in the Lake premieres the first two episodes on Apple TV+ on July 19, with new episodes coming each Friday through August 23.