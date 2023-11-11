NBA 2KTV provides the easiest and most consistent way to earn some VC every week.

Episode 10 of NBA 2K24 2KTV arrived, and we've got the answers to help you earn some much needed rewards. For those unaware, the 2K developers produce a show called 2KTV, hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan. The show itself covers wide variety of topics within the game and in the real world, talking all things basketball. However, the biggest reasons fans watch it is for the questions you can answer during the show.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 10 Answers

Answer: 2004 Answer: 38 Answer: 5 Answer: Up To 5 Answer: 50 Answer: Hybrid Lockdown Defender Answer: Small Forward Answer: 7'6″ Answer: 6 Answer: Vote For Any Top Play Of The Week To Earn Reward

Make sure to take your time and answer each question correctly. Overall, you should have plenty of time to check your answer before submitting.

Every episode of 2K24TV is viewable from the main menu screen of the game on next-gen systems. Each correctly answered question usually gives the player a set amount of VC or another reward. If you just started watching the series, we recommend you check out our recap guide for episodes 1-6, as well as our answers for episodes episodes seven, eight, and nine.

Additionally, players with sick highlight reels should send their clips in for a chance to get to earn some more rewards. Who knows? You might just have a highlight or two that's bound to wow somebody.

Overall, NBA 2KTV provides the easiest and most consistent way to earn some VC every week. It's perfect to watch when you want to take a break, but still want to earn some rewards. If you get bored of MyCAREER or MyTEAM, this at least gives you a way to earn without playing. Additionally, it's great for free-to-play 2K players who don't want to spend money on VC. New episodes will drop throughout the game's lifespan, so there'll be plenty of more opportunities for you to earn some free VC.

And that concludes this NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 10 Answer Guide. Visit us every Friday for the latest episodes and answers. NBA 2K24 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.