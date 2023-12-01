2KTV is a weekly program that features a wide variety of content

We created a list for all NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers for Season 10 episodes 7-12. Overall, this recap guide, just like the last, compiles a grouping of episodes to make it easier for players to catch up all in one spot. For newcomers to NBA 2K, 2KTV is a weekly program that features a wide variety of content. However, most fans watch the show to answer the several questions that appear throughout. This list currently applies to Episodes 7-12.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Season 10 Answers For Episodes 7-12

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 7 Answers:

Jerry West Michael Jordan Defensive Player of The Year Award Lou Williams Pascal Siakam Nikola Jokic Gary Payton November 3rd 2 Players Kevin McHale 6 Players De'Aaron Fox 1969 4 Championships 26 Years Old (Average Player Age) Bucks 120 International Players #3 Las Vegas Vote on Top Play Bucks Landed Dame Time

All NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 8 Answers:

Any (2K Clothing Item Reward)

Damian Lillard

Any (2K Clothing Item Reward)

5

2

Power Forward

Jrue Goloday

Any

Driving Dunk

Nikola Jokic

Anthony Davis

Taurean Prince

Devin Booker

Aces

A'ja Wilson

Suns

Season 7

D'Angelo Russell

Denver

Danny

Zach Lavine 20.3 Jamal Murray Shooting Guard Denver Nuggets Grizzlies 39 6'8″ Jazz Vote For #1 Play Of The Week Wilt Chamberlain 3 Any Spin Cycle Warriors Clippers December 15 Adam Silver

2004 38 5 Up To 5 50 Hybrid Lockdown Defender Small Forward 7'6″ 6 Vote For Any Top Play Of The Week To Earn Reward

LeBron James Kobe Bryant 66 5 Blake Blake Brian Derrick Rose

25 Monday Any 6'9″ 3PT Shot Hunter Point Guard Three-Point Shot Thursday Five Minute Quarters Solo Lele Brotha Jones Brian Any 10

Each correctly answered question grants the player a reward (typically VC). Overall, 2K24 2KTV provides the easiest most convenient way to earn in the game without playing. Instead of grinding MyCAREER or watching out for Locker Codes, players can just watch these episodes to get something for free. Additionally, the episodes also allow you plenty of time to answer the questions. Therefore, take your time to check your answers to ensure you receive the reward.

However, no matter how tempting, we don't recommend skipping through the episodes. This might cause some confusion down the line for which question you're currently on. Additionally, you might miss a question that could've rewarded you with some VC or something else.

Overall, that wraps this guide up. We hope it helped you secure some nice rewards and catch up to the latest episode, which airs later today. Additionally, check out our Answer recap guide for episodes 1-6 to get all the answers in one spot. In the meanwhile, just enjoy, sit back, and watch some 2KTV to get some free rewards.

