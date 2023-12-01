We created a list for all NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers for Season 10 episodes 7-12. Overall, this recap guide, just like the last, compiles a grouping of episodes to make it easier for players to catch up all in one spot. For newcomers to NBA 2K, 2KTV is a weekly program that features a wide variety of content. However, most fans watch the show to answer the several questions that appear throughout. This list currently applies to Episodes 7-12.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Season 10 Answers For Episodes 7-12

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 7 Answers:

  1. Jerry West
  2. Michael Jordan
  3. Defensive Player of The Year Award
  4. Lou Williams
  5. Pascal Siakam
  6. Nikola Jokic
  7. Gary Payton
  8. November 3rd
  9. 2 Players
  10. Kevin McHale
  11. 6 Players
  12. De'Aaron Fox
  13. 1969
  14. 4 Championships
  15. 26 Years Old (Average Player Age)
  16. Bucks 
  17. 120 International Players
  18. #3
  19. Las Vegas
  20. Vote on Top Play
  21. Bucks Landed Dame Time

All NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 8 Answers:

  • Any (2K Clothing Item Reward)
  • Damian Lillard 
  • Any (2K Clothing Item Reward)
  • 5
  • 2
  • Power Forward
  • Jrue Goloday
  • Any
  • Driving Dunk
  • Nikola Jokic
  • Anthony Davis
  • Taurean Prince
  • Devin Booker
  • Aces
  • A'ja Wilson
  • Suns
  • Season 7
  • D'Angelo Russell
  • Denver
  • Danny

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 9 Answers:

  1. Zach Lavine
  2. 20.3
  3. Jamal Murray
  4. Shooting Guard
  5. Denver Nuggets
  6. Grizzlies
  7. 39
  8. 6'8″
  9. Jazz
  10. Vote For #1 Play Of The Week
  11. Wilt Chamberlain 
  12. 3
  13. Any
  14. Spin Cycle
  15. Warriors
  16. Clippers
  17. December
  18. 15
  19. Adam Silver

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 10 Answers:

  1. 2004
  2. 38
  3. 5
  4. Up To 5
  5. 50
  6. Hybrid Lockdown Defender
  7. Small Forward
  8. 7'6″
  9.  6
  10. Vote For Any Top Play Of The Week To Earn Reward

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 11 Answers:

  1. LeBron James
  2. Kobe Bryant
  3. 66
  4. 5
  5. Blake
  6. Blake
  7. Brian
  8. Derrick Rose

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 12 Answers:

  1. 25
  2. Monday
  3. Any
  4. 6'9″
  5. 3PT Shot Hunter
  6. Point Guard
  7. Three-Point Shot
  8. Thursday
  9. Five Minute Quarters
  10. Solo
  11. Lele
  12. Brotha Jones
  13. Brian
  14. Any 
  15. 10

Each correctly answered question grants the player a reward (typically VC). Overall, 2K24 2KTV provides the easiest most convenient way to earn in the game without playing. Instead of grinding MyCAREER or watching out for Locker Codes, players can just watch these episodes to get something for free. Additionally, the episodes also allow you plenty of time to answer the questions. Therefore, take your time to check your answers to ensure you receive the reward.

However, no matter how tempting, we don't recommend skipping through the episodes. This might cause some confusion down the line for which question you're currently on. Additionally, you might miss a question that could've rewarded you with some VC or something else.

Overall, that wraps this guide up. We hope it helped you secure some nice rewards and catch up to the latest episode, which airs later today. Additionally, check out our Answer recap guide for episodes 1-6 to get all the answers in one spot. In the meanwhile, just enjoy, sit back, and watch some 2KTV to get some free rewards.

