The NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Gladiator event is adding a 100 OVR LeBron James Player item to the game, along with several other highly rated player items. Since Season 4, NBA 2K24 has seen the addition of several 100 OVR MyTEAM player items. This includes the likes of Magic, Shaq, Kareem, Doncic, and more. Now LeBron, widely considered one of the (if not, the) best players to ever grace the game, receives his very own overpowered player item. Without further ado, we'll show you how you can potentially receive this item.
How Do You Get 100 OVR LeBron James In NBA 2K24?
Gladiator is dropping tomorrow in MyTEAM! ⚔️
Learn more in the MyTEAM Playbook: https://t.co/olF22ei2UR
Look for these players ➕ more!
💯 OVR LeBron James
🗡 Dark Matter Michael Jordan
🗡 Dark Matter Devin Booker
🗡 Dark Matter Jayson Tatum
🗡 Dark Matter Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/HQOrfjAN2y
— NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) April 18, 2024
The 100 OVR LeBron James player item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM can be unlocked as a special insert in Gladiator Packs & Boxes. At 39 years old, LeBron has showed little to no sign of aging. The four-time NBA Champion has done nothing but make headlines since his NBA debut back in 2003. In his long and decorated career, James has currently earned 20 All-Star nods, 13 All-NBA First Team honors, four MVPs (both for the Finals, and the regular season) and much, much more.
Right now, James and the Lakers defeated the Pelicans and earned a ticket to the playoffs. However, they now face one of the toughest teams in the league, the Denver Nuggets. While LeBron is still an all-star player, he'll have a tough time facing against the defending champions. However, anything is possible in the postseason. That said, let's see who else is earnable via Special insert.
The NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Gladiator Special Inserts include:
- 100 Overall LeBron James
- Dark Matter Michael Jordan
- Dark Matter Devin Booker
- Dark Matter Jayson Tatum
- Dark Matter Patrick Ewing
- Dark Matter Bol Bol
- Dark Matter Luol Deng
This collection of Special Inserts features a stacked roster of players. From Jordan and Ewing to Booker & Tatum, this collection of special inserts spans across generations of ball. There's not much to say about these players that hasn't already been said. The only interesting selection is Bol Bol, who still needs time to prove he can keep up with the rest of the players listed here.
Just earning one of these players alone should immediately bolster your MyTEAM unit. Overall, Gladiator seems like the best player item drop 2K24 has seen yet. With several Dark Matter and 99 OVR player items, you should earn at least one great player item to add to your roster.
Furthermore, earning all player item below nets you the Gladiator Collection Reward: a Dark Matter or 100 OVR Gladiator Player Card
- Galaxy Opal Arvydas Sabonis
- Galaxy Opal JJ Redick
- Galaxy Opal Scoot Henderson
- Pink Diamond Peyton Watson
- Pink Diamond James Jones
- Pink Diamond Dereck Lively II
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 Gladiator event in MyTEAM. We wish you the best of luck in trying to earn a 100 OVR LeBron, as well as several other highly rated player items like Michael Jordan, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and more. If you want more 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Additionally, Season 6 is still underway, with tons of free rewards to earn.
Lastly, feel free to check out our NBA 2K24 simulations of the NBA Play In/ Playoffs. While our current simulations carry a 1-3 record, we still find it interesting to see who the game predicts will in.
