NBA 2K24's Player Ratings have supposedly been leaked online. NBA 2K Ratings, a website that organizes data surrounding player stats and rating in the basketball video games, has the supposed ratings for each player in the game.

But for the fans who just can't wait for the game to come out, here are the top 10 players in NBA 2K24. Before we begin, remember to take the ratings with a grain of salt. We'll get an official confirmation on the ratings soon enough shortly before or during the game's release:

NBA 2K24 – The Top 10 Rated Players

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder)

Gilgeous-Alexander earned All-Rookie Second Team honors in L.A. before being traded to the Thunder alongside multiple draft picks. The Clippers wanted Paul George in order to acquire Kawhi Leonard to build a championship contending team. So far, the trade hasn't really impacted the league, as both teams have yet to win the NBA finals. But While Leonard and Paul George aren't on this list, Gilgeous-Alexander is.

While the Thunder struggled in 2022-2023, they can at least build talent around their 25-year old Point Guard who earned his first All-Star and First-Team award in 2023. The same can't be said for the Clippers, as George and Leonard creep up in age.

OVR: 94 | 3PT: 80 | DNK: 70

9. Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers)

Originally considered a 2-3 star recruit, Lillard proved so many wrong throughout his illustrious career. He's the only trailblazer with both seven All-Star and seven All-NBA Team selections. When Dame D.O.L.L.A. isn't working on his latest mixtapes, he's putting in the work on the court and giving his team a chance to succeed.

The problem is that Portland as a team just doesn't have all that much talent outside Lillard. Perhaps it's not too late to make a trade or focus on adding more talent before age catches up to the 33 year-old point guard.

OVR: 95 | 3PT: 89| DNK: 85

8. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Sixers and Lakers fans alike probably cringe at seeing Tatum's name, considering they could've drafted in before the Celtics did in 2017. Tatum's consistent performances put him on the path of potential Hall-Of-Fame Status. While it's too early to declare anything like that, we can look at the success he's helped bring to the franchise.

Since drafting Tatum, the Celtics have appeared in the Conference Finals four times, with a Finals appearance in 2022. While he's yet to win it all with the team who's drafted him, Boston remains a competitive franchise due drafting and maintaining players like Tatum.

OVR: 95 | 3PT: 87 | DNK: 89

7. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

It's surprising to see the 4-time NBA champion and 9-time NBA All-Star so low on the list. Curry and the Warriors are only one season separated from an NBA Finals victory, and he's easily the reason why. Sure, Curry's always had talent around him (Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson), but the spotlight has never been taken off him.

There's not much to say about Curry that hasn't already been said. He's an easy first-ballot Hall-Of-Famer with multiple career awards and accolades.

OVR: 96| 3PT: 99 | DNK: 36

6. Kevin Durant (Pheonix Suns)

Since leaving OKC to join the Warriors in 2016, Durant's strategy is to join any team he believes has the best chance of winning the NBA Finals. Since leaving the Warriors, he's won zero championships, but he's still one of the best in the NBA. It's surprising to see him so high on the list, despite the fact that he played less than 40 games in three of the last four seasons. The best ability is availability, after all.

However, Many teams covet the 13-time All-Star due to his size, athleticism, and play-making ability. We'll just see if he can maintain his rating when he turns 35 this season.

OVR: 96 | 3PT: 87 | DNK: 85

5. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Like Curry, there isn't much else to say about King James. He may not be as flashy now as he was during his tenure with Cleveland and Miami, but he's still one of the only NBA players to win championships with multiple teams. He literally brings success (and then demise) wherever he goes. There's a reason people debate who's better between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

James and the Lakers struggled in the 2022-2023 season. We'll see if they can rebound this year and make a strong run in the playoffs.

OVR: 97 | 3PT: 73 | DNK: 95

4. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

The 2023 MVP is perhaps one of the only first round selections the 76ers haven't regretted taking in recent years. Adding James Harden to the team's roster helped the Sixers. The 7 Foot Center from Cameroon finally won his first regular season MVP award last season. Now all he needs is to win it all in the NBA finals, which the Sixers struggled to reach since 2001.

The problem with the Sixers (including Embiid) is that while they're a great regular season team, they're extremely inconsistent in the playoffs. We'll find out how Embiid's Sixers perform next year, especially with all the James Harden trade rumors circulating the internet right now.

OVR: 97 | 3PT: 80 | DNK: 80

3. Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks)

Regarded as one of the best European Basketball players of all time, Dončić started to shine immediately in the pros. He currently averages 32.5 PPG and 9.8 Rebounds per playoff game. Additionally, he earned four All-Star awards throughout his career and the NBA Rookie of the Year Award back in 2019. He's also the first player to record the following:

A 60 point, 20 rebound triple double (12/27/22)

Over 200 points, over 50 rebounds, and over 50 assists through the first six games of a season.

A 35 point triple double in less than 26 minutes played.

OVR: 97 | 3PT: 87 | DNK: 75

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Despite being two years separated from his first NBA Championship, Antetokounmpo's one of the most productive players in the league. He never played less than 61 games in a season, in which he won the NBA Finals that year. Since being drafted by Milwaukee, the Bucks only missed the playoffs twice in his career. This includes his rookie year, and the 2015-2016 season.

An extremely versatile player, Antetokounmpo's got no problem playing any position on the court. He's one of the best no matter where he's playing. The future of the NBA is in good hands if we get more players like him.

OVR: 97 | 3PT: 71 | DNK: 91

1. Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Is it any surprise that Jokić takes the top spot? After winning the NBA finals and earning himself the Finals MVP award, The Joker is arguably the biggest draft steal in the history of the sport. The Nuggets decimated their competition in the playoffs this year, with their closest series being in the Conference Semi-Finals.

Jokić and co. made slight work of the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Jokić and teammate Jamaal Murray make for an exciting tandem in the postseason that could see multiple championships for years to come. First things first, they got to make it to the playoffs before discussing another title run.

If only he looked a little more satisfied when winning a championship…

OVR: 97 | 3PT: 84 | DNK: 75

NBA 2K24 Release Date

And that wraps it up. Again, don't this leak too seriously. This is just a leak from NBA 2K ratings and may not be accurate to the true game.With only two months until NBA 2K24 releases, there's plenty that can happen.

NBA 2K24 releases this September for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Kobe Bryant is the game's cover athlete for both the Black Mamba Edition and the standard Kobe Bryant Edition. The latter shows a much younger Bryant donning his #8, whereas the former shows Kobe during a time he cemented his status as a legend.

WNBA Point Guard Sabrina Ionescu joins as the cover athlete for the WNBA Edition.

For more information on NBA 2K24, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.