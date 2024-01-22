Joel Embiid got the best of Nikola Jokic in their recent MVP battle.

This past week featured the matchup of all matchups we have been waiting for this NBA season. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets hit the road to take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, a game that the two NBA MVPs shined in. Prior to winning last season's MVP award, Embiid had finished as the runner-up to Jokic in both 2021 and 2022.

Whereas Jokic may be the better offensive playmaker and creator, Embiid has been the league's best scorer over the last two years, a title he will most likely hold for the third straight season. Very little separates the two MVPs, which is why the rare head-to-head matchup we get to see holds a lot of weight in MVP voters' minds.

Last season, these two squared off just once in Philadelphia, a game that the 76ers won 126-119 behind Embiid's 47-point, 18-rebound performance against Jokic. This season, the story remained the same for the Sixers' big man. Embiid controlled the flow of the game against the Nuggets this past Tuesday, dropping 41 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds compared to Jokic's 25 points and 19 rebounds. Another 40-point performance for Embiid against Jokic proves that the superstar has what it takes to lead the Sixers to a victory in a very meaningful game.

After this game, Embiid and Jokic embraced in the middle of the court with cameras all around them. However, it was Embiid whispering something in Jokic's ear that drew headlines, especially since the two genuinely shared a moment.

“I just told him he’s the best player in the league… He won a championship, that’s the best team in the league, and he’s the Finals MVP. I just told him keep going, see you in 2 weeks.” Joel Embiid on what he said to Nikola Jokic 🗣️pic.twitter.com/3GQybtBwzq https://t.co/34blQLZjDo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2024

“I just told him he’s the best player in the league,” Embiid said after the game. “He won a championship, that’s the best team in the league, and he’s the Finals MVP. I just told him keep going, see you in 2 weeks.”

It has not been quite two weeks yet, but close enough! The Nuggets will now host the 76ers on Saturday evening, the final meeting between the two MVP candidates. Will Jokic be able to get the best of Embiid this time around, or will the NBA's leading scorer once again prove that nobody can stop him from winning back-to-back MVP awards? If one thing has become clear, it is that Embiid deserves the No. 1 spot in the NBA MVP rankings despite missing games due to injuries.

1. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Previous Rankings: #2

2023-24 season stats: 31 games, 35.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 blocks, 53.6 FG%, 36.0 3P%

Embiid is leading the league in scoring for the third straight season. Not to mention, he's improved as an all-around playmaker, and the 76ers have only lost six games when Embiid is on the court this season. Oh, and Embiid has this small streak of 20 consecutive games with at least 30 points. That is no big deal, right?

In 31 games this season, Embiid has been flat-out dominant. Although he has missed a chunk of games due to injury and could potentially flirt with the league minimum of 65 games to qualify for this year's MVP award, Embiid is clearly the best player in the league right now. After defeating Jokic and the Nuggets last week, there is not much discussion that can be had here.

“It's funny because [on] Twitter, they have a war going on between Philly fans and Denver fans. And it's funny because both of us, it's just like, ‘Who cares? We just wanna play basketball and win some games,’” Embiid stated after defeating Jokic and the Nuggets. “But he deserves it until you knock him down. That's the best team in the league and he's the Finals MVP. So, until someone else takes that away, then you can claim that. But then again, I also believe in myself, so I'll keep it at that. I just gotta get there.”

Another 30-point performance or better against Jokic this week will cement Embiid's status as the MVP this season, he does cross the 65-game minimum threshold.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous Rankings: #1

2023-24 season stats: 43 games, 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 58.7 FG%, 35.0 3P%

What makes Jokic such a special player is his ability to create plays and scoring opportunities for others while the ball is in his hands. Quite possibly the best passing big man of all time, Jokic ranks fourth in the league in assists per game and is tied with Domantas Sabonis for the league lead in triple-doubles. It really isn't a surprise that the Nuggets are right at the top of the Western Conference once again.

However, the 76ers had the blueprint to stop Jokic and the Nuggets last week. Although he had 25 points and 19 rebounds against the Sixers, the reigning Finals MVP recorded just 3 assists, his lowest output of the season. Interestingly enough, the Nuggets have lost nine straight regular-season games dating back to the 2021-22 season when Jokic fails to record more than four assists. Shoutout to Michael C. Wright from NBA.com for pointing this one out in his latest MVP breakdown.

The Nuggets and their big man bounced back from their loss in Philadelphia with a massive win over the Boston Celtics, handing the C's their first home loss of the season. Jokic had 34 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists against Jayson Tatum and Co., followed by 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists against the struggling Washington Wizards on Sunday. This drew head coach Michael Malone's attention, as it seems like Malone is already attempting to get Jokic in the minds of MVP voters.

“I think it's the highest honor for a player when you can go on the road, lead your team to a victory, and have the respect of the entire NBA community,” Malone said. “There's a lot of talented players in this league, but if you don't love Nikola Jokic, I don't know what you're looking for.”

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous Rankings: #3

2023-24 season stats: 41 games, 31.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 54.9 FG%, 32.6 3P%

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 29-13 this season, just one game back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference. Although young, the Thunder are fearlessly led by 25-year-old guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks fourth in the league in scoring. first in steals, and first total points. Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to improve and deserves to be a part of the MVP conversation with Jokic and Embiid.

While there are a lot of talented scoring guards in this league, Gilgeous-Alexander's impact on the Thunder as a whole has been vast. Aside from his scoring output, the Thunder star has made those around him better. Oklahoma City also owns the league's seventh-best defensive rating, a feat Gilgeous-Alexander has played a big role in.

In a total of 41 games, SGA has recorded 30 games with at least 30 points, leading Luka Doncic by three games. Say what you want about the Thunder not being a title contender compared to the 76ers and Nuggets, but Shai is out to prove all of his doubters wrong.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Previous Rankings: #5

2023-24 season stats: 40 games, 31.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 60.9 FG%, 23.2 3P%

It seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo is suddenly becoming Mr. Triple-Double for the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis has recorded a triple-double in two of his last five games, coming up one assist shy of another one against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. As far as double-doubles go, Antetokounmpo has recorded a double-double in 11 of his last 12 games and in 31 of the 40 games he has played in.

After earning the top spot in the NBA All-Star Game fan vote, Giannis will very likely be a starter in his eighth All-Star Game this season. be heading to his eighth All-Star Game.

The Bucks may have some problems to figure out defensively right now, but they are right at the top of the Eastern Conference standings because of Antetokounmpo. It is hard to envision the Bucks superstar falling outside of the top five in the MVP voting anytime soon.

5. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Previous Rankings: #4

2023-24 season stats: 35 games, 33.6 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 48.5 FG%, 37.6 3P%

Luka Doncic had missed three of the last four games for the Dallas Mavericks due to an ankle injury before returning on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Mavs lost 127-110, Doncic had 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in 36 minutes for his seventh triple-double of the season.

At this point in the season, the Mavs are six games above .500 because of how good Luka is. Without him, this team would be searching for answers and likely in the play-in tournament region of the Western Conference standings.

Doncic keeps the Mavs afloat and gives them a chance to win any game he plays in. There aren't many players in the league you can say this about, which is why Doncic is in the NBA MVP conversation.

Just missing the cut

6. Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers (Ranked No. 6 last week)

7. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics (Ranked No. 7 last week)

8. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves (Ranked No. 8 last week)

9. Kevin Durant – Phoenix Suns (Unranked last week)

10. Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic (Ranked No. 9 last week)